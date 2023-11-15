Walk Into GASGAS’ Virtual Showroom And Build Your Dream Dirt Bike

NEW 3D CONFIGURATOR ALLOWS FOR TOTAL CUSTOMIZATION OF POPULAR MODELS

Looking to purchase a 2024 GASGAS? If so, you’re probably also planning to make it your own using the huge range of GASGAS Technical Accessories! Now, thanks to some super cool technology, you can do that online with our new and easy-to-use 3D Configurator. Simply fit (virtually, of course) your favorite components, then zoom in, zoom out, and spin the bike around 360 degrees to see just what it looks like from all angles, before buying all the parts at your local GASGAS dealer. Try it out today, it’s pretty cool!

Virtual showroom lets you build your dream bike

Open the 3D Configurator and start customizing today!

Building the GASGAS of your dreams is super easy now that we’ve introduced our new 3D configurator. This new virtual showroom allows for full customization of four of our most popular dirt bikes, and all from the comfort of your own home! You can also set the scene with the various background options, as well as adjusting the lighting to make your creation look photoshoot ready, too!

With a ton of Technical Accessories to choose from including exhausts, wheels, protective components, and much more, the customization possibilities are endless. And once you’re finished and happy with what you’ve created, simply save your creation then show it to your local GASGAS dealer to speed up the process of turning your dream bike into a reality.

Please note, the only bikes available to customize at this time are the awesome MC 250, MC 450F, EC 300, and EC 350F. So, with that said, open the 3D configurator to get started!