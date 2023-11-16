Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsCleaning ProductsGive the gift of Vulcanet this Christmas

Give the gift of Vulcanet this Christmas

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

Cast your vote here

Give the gift of Vulcanet this Christmas

Give The Gift Of Vulcanet This ChristmasMake your loved one’s Christmas sparkle by giving them the gift of Vulcanet this festive season; the first premium all-in-one wipe that cleans, rejuvenates, polishes and protects all vehicles whilst providing a sparkling end result.

Simply unscrew the lid and pull out a wipe and work section by section – it’s that easy! Working to liquefy the dirt on any surface, Vulcanet has a textile weave with a spiral shape and bevelled edges – similar to a honeycomb – which works to remove stubborn dirt particles.

Once clean, use the specially designed microfibre cloth, buff the cleaning solution to a high shine. As well as providing a sparkling result, the finish works to protect the paintwork/material underneath. Vulcanet is effective on all surfaces without scratching thanks to its patented technology, approved by millions of consumers worldwide.

The perfect stocking filler, Vulcanet Cleaning Wipes have an RRP of £36.99. To locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Walk Into GASGAS’ Virtual Showroom And Build Your Dream Dirt Bike

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Walk Into Gasgas’ Virtual Showroom And Build Your Dream Dirt Bik

Walk Into GASGAS’ Virtual Showroom And Build Your Dream Dirt Bike

Frank Duggan - 0