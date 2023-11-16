Give the gift of Vulcanet this Christmas

Make your loved one’s Christmas sparkle by giving them the gift of Vulcanet this festive season; the first premium all-in-one wipe that cleans, rejuvenates, polishes and protects all vehicles whilst providing a sparkling end result.

Simply unscrew the lid and pull out a wipe and work section by section – it’s that easy! Working to liquefy the dirt on any surface, Vulcanet has a textile weave with a spiral shape and bevelled edges – similar to a honeycomb – which works to remove stubborn dirt particles.

Once clean, use the specially designed microfibre cloth, buff the cleaning solution to a high shine. As well as providing a sparkling result, the finish works to protect the paintwork/material underneath. Vulcanet is effective on all surfaces without scratching thanks to its patented technology, approved by millions of consumers worldwide.

The perfect stocking filler, Vulcanet Cleaning Wipes have an RRP of £36.99. To locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.