Kade Verwey Steps Up To British Superbikes In 2024

KADE Verwey will make his Bennetts British Superbike Championship debut in 2024 after signing with the Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW team.

The 23-year-old from Silverstone will step up to the world’s leading domestic motorcycle racing series next season as part of a two-rider line-up.

He is set to pilot a BMW M 1000 RR in the new Pathway class, which has been designed to make it easier for teams and riders to make the transition from Superstock to full-blown Superbike.

Verwey moves to the Superbike series after honing his skills in the championship’s support classes.

In 2019, he narrowly missed out on the British Junior Supersport title by just nine points, before switching to 600cc power as he tackled the Pirelli National Superstock 600 series before moving up to the bigger bikes of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

But his move to Superbike is without doubt the biggest and most exciting of his career so far and he is already raring to go.

“I’m really excited to be riding for L1 Racing in the BSB pathway class, onboard the BMW M 1000 RR next season,” he said.

“The pathway class is a fantastic opportunity for me to progress and learn from the best riders in the UK, whilst getting to grips with the Superbike.

“I am really looking forward to getting started – testing and the 2024 season simply can’t come soon enough.”

Verwey will be in capable hands next season as he joins one of the series’ longest standing teams. Making its debut in BSB in 2001, the squad – then known as PR Racing – claimed the 2006 BSB Cup title and has continued to thrive.

Now known as L1 Racing to reflect its Liverpool heritage, the team runs under the Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW banner.

Team Principal John Jameson added: “We are very excited about starting this new chapter with Kade in 2024 onboard the Pathway BMW M 1000 RR.

“Bringing new talent to the premier class in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship has always been the ethos of our team, and we are looking forward to working with Kade and helping him develop into a Superbike rider.

“The work behind the scenes to build on from our 2023 season has already begun, and with the backing and support from our loyal partners and sponsors, we are gearing up for a busy season ahead.”

Verwey will soon get his first taste of the Superbike when testing begins ahead of the 2024 season, which begins over the weekend April 20-21 at the Circuito de Navarra in northern Spain as the championship returns to continental Europe for the first time since 2019.