Norton Motorcycles unveils 125th anniversary Limited Edition motorcycle collection

Norton Motorcycles has launched a Limited Edition motorcycle collection to celebrate the brand’s 125th anniversary.

Six limited edition motorcycles from the current model range will pay homage to Norton’s rich history, as they take on the look of two past production models and two classic race bikes: the Energette, Manx, the Formula 750 Works Racer and the NRS588.

Each motorcycle will contain the specifications of the current Norton line-up: Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR. As these are limited editions, there will be a production run of just 125 models across the entire collection, and in the case of the V4CR, the allocation will come from the total 200 model production run.

The collection will first be revealed in the metal at this year’s Motorcycle Live from 18th – 26th November at NEC Birmingham.

Join Norton in Hall 3A Stand 3E10 to see the Limited Edition collection first-hand.

About the collection

Commando 961 LE ‘Energette’

The Norton Energette was Norton’s first step in the motorcycle world. Created in 1902 by founder James Lansdowne Norton and produced until 1906, the Energette used Norton’s own design of bicycle frame accompanied by a 142cc Clément engine and two-speed Sturmey Archer gearbox. Whilst a devil to ride by modern standards, the Energette – with its ‘The Norton’ logo and yellow bodywork – was marketed as being ‘good for doctors’.

Based on the Commando 961, the Commando 961 LE ‘Energette’ takes styling from the original machine with its deep yellow paint, brown leather saddle, alloy yokes, natural alloy engine, silver headlight, polished alloy handlebars and polished Öhlins suspension. The colour-matched seat cowl also wears a commemorative 125-year anniversary crest, bearing the Limited Edition logo.

Commando 961 LE ‘Manx’

One of the most successful British racing motorcycles in history, the Norton Manx was developed in 1937, and produced until 1962, making it one of the longest-running production racing motorcycles. A key participant in both international Grand Prix and privateer racing, the Manx claimed victory in 13 Isle of Man TT races and continued to compete every year until the 1970s.

Based on the Commando 961, the Commando 961 LE ‘Manx’ references the iconic silver tank with black bodywork and frame. The ‘Manx’ adds an even sportier dimension with a black engine, black footrests, black yokes, black Öhlins suspension, carbon fibre chainguard and carbon fibre flyscreen. The colour matched seat cowl also wears a commemorative 125-year anniversary crest, bearing the Limited Edition logo.

Commando 961 LE ‘Transatlantic’

In 1972, Norton created a 750 works race bike to compete in the Formula 750 category, with riders including Peter Williams, Phil Read, Tony Rutter, Mick Grant and David Aldana. Claiming victories in the British 750cc Championship, the F750 Isle of Man TT and of course the Transatlantic Trophy, the red, white, and blue racing livery became known globally in the space of two years. The 850cc successor to the racing machine released in 1974 was the road-legal version of the Commando competitor and had a top speed of 115mph.

Based on the Commando 961, the Commando 961 LE ‘Transatlantic’ reinterprets the iconic red, white and blue colour scheme across the petrol tank, airbox, seat unit and seat cowl. Added to this is a black engine, black footrests and black yokes. The colour-matched seat cowl also wears a commemorative 125-year anniversary crest, bearing the Limited Edition logo.

Commando 961 LE ‘588’, V4SV ‘588’ & V4CR ‘588’

Boasting a 588cc liquid-cooled twin-rotor Wankel engine, the Norton F1 was the road-legal version of the dominating 588cc rotary powered racing motorcycles. Taking countless wins across British road racing, the RC588, RCW588 and NRS588 were victorious across both British Superbikes and the Isle of Man TT in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Based on the Commando 961, the Commando 961 LE ‘588’ takes cues from the livery of the rotary race bikes. The ‘588’ channels this racing attitude with a black engine, black footrests, black yokes, black Öhlins suspension, carbon fibre chainguard, carbon fibre flyscreen and iconic gold rims. The colour matched seat cowl also wears a commemorative 125-year anniversary crest, bearing the Limited Edition logo.

The V4SV ‘588’ and V4CR ‘588’ also share the same racing livery, adding gold anodised OZ Racing wheels along with the commemorative 125-year anniversary crest on the top of the seat unit.

Across the celebratory Limited Edition collection, the Commando 961 LE models will be priced from £18,999, whilst the V4CR ‘588’ and the V4SV ‘588’ will be priced at £49,999 and £51,999, respectively.

All models will be available to buy direct or via Norton’s sales partner network following the collection’s first public appearance at Motorcycle Live, 18th-26th November 2023.

To find out more about the Limited Edition collection, go to: www.nortonmotorcycles.com

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/