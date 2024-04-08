Riders Throw Down the Gauntlet at Donington Park Test, making strong statements about their capabilities to win the championship

The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship kicked off with an exciting test weekend at Donington Park, with Kyle Ryde emerging as the rider to beat.

Ryde topped the overall combined classification, setting a blistering lap time of 1:27.650, leaving his rivals playing catch-up.

Defending champion Tommy Bridewell, who claimed the 2023 title, demonstrated his consistency throughout the weekend, securing 6th position in the overall standings. Bridewell’s best lap time of 1:28.530 suggests he will remain a strong contender as he aims to defend his crown.

Glenn Irwin and Ryan Vickers also showcased their speed, finishing 2nd and 3rd in the overall combined times, respectively. With Vickers clocking a 1:28.356 and Irwin posting a 1:28.173, both riders have firmly established themselves as serious title challengers for the upcoming season.

Other notable performances came from Andrew Irwin and Peter Hickman, who secured top-ten positions in the overall standings. Dean Harrison and Leon Haslam also showed promise, finishing within the top 11 and indicating they will be forces to be reckoned with once the racing action begins.

As the BSB grid looks ahead to the start of the 2024 season, the test weekend at Donington Park has set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling and highly competitive championship battle. With Kyle Ryde leading the charge and Tommy Bridewell hot on his heels, fans can expect an exhilarating season of racing action.

The opening round of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is set to take place at Circuito de Navarra 20/21 April, where riders will have their first opportunity to score crucial points and lay down a marker for the rest of the season.

Superstock

The Pirelli National Superstock class saw fierce competition during the recent test at Donington Park, with Davey Todd emerging as the rider to beat. Riding for the Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing team, Todd set a blistering pace, topping the overall combined classification with a best lap time of 1:29.119.

Hot on Todd’s heels was Joe Talbot, representing JR Performance Racing Honda. Talbot’s consistent performance throughout the test sessions, including a best lap of 1:29.991 in the final session, indicates he will be a formidable challenger for race wins this season.

Josh Owens, aboard the IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia, also impressed, securing the third spot in the overall standings with a best lap time of 1:30.487. Owens’ ability to quickly adapt to the Aprilia machine suggests he will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 championship.

Jamie Perrin, riding for Jamie Perrin / Team APS Honda, and Simon Reid, representing Cumins by Team IWR Honda, both demonstrated strong pace, finishing fourth and sixth overall, respectively.

The test sessions also saw impressive performances from David Allingham, Connor Thomson, and John McGuinness, all of whom will be looking to make their mark on the championship once the racing action begins.

As the Pirelli National Superstock class prepares for the start of the 2024 season, the Donington Park test has provided a tantalizing glimpse of the exciting battles that lie ahead. With Davey Todd setting the early benchmark and a host of talented riders in hot pursuit, fans can expect a thrilling and closely-fought championship.

The opening round of the 2024 Pirelli National Superstock Championship will take place at Oulton Park 4 – 6 May, where riders will have their first opportunity to turn their testing form into race results and stake their claim for the title.

Supersport and GP2

The Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 classes showcased their talent during the recent test at Donington Park, with Benjamin Currie and Owen Jenner setting the benchmark in their respective categories.

In the Supersport class, Benjamin Currie, riding for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team, topped the overall combined classification with a best lap time of 1:30.585. Currie’s consistency and speed throughout the test sessions mark him as a serious title contender for the 2024 season.

Luke Stapleford, representing Macadam Triumph Racing, was hot on Currie’s heels, securing the second spot in the overall Supersport standings with a best lap of 1:31.067 in the final session. Stapleford’s performance suggests he will be a formidable challenger for race wins this year.

Eugene McManus, aboard the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati, also impressed, claiming the third position in the Supersport class with a best lap time of 1:31.104. McManus’ pace throughout the test sessions indicates he will be a rider to watch in the upcoming races.

The test sessions also saw strong performances from Jack Kennedy, James McManus, and Michael Dunlop, all of whom will be looking to make their mark on the Supersport championship once the racing action begins.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner, riding for Kramer Racing, dominated the field, setting a best lap time of 1:33.899. Jenner’s consistently quick laps throughout the test sessions highlight the potential of the Kramer machine and position him as the early favourite for the GP2 title.

Jenner’s teammate, Jack Nixon, also showed impressive speed, finishing second in the GP2 class with a best lap time of 1:35.593. The Kramer Racing team’s performance suggests they will be a force to be reckoned with in the GP2 category this season.

Lucca Allen, representing Team FR89 on the Kalex bike, secured the third spot in the GP2 class with a best lap of 1:36.428, demonstrating his potential to challenge for podium finishes.

As the British Supersport and GP2 classes gear up for the start of the 2024 season, the Donington Park test has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting and closely-fought battle in both categories. With Benjamin Currie and Owen Jenner leading the charge in their respective classes, fans can anticipate thrilling races and fierce competition throughout the championship.

The opening round of the 2024 Quattro Group British Supersport and GP2 Championships will take place alongside the superbikes at Circuito de Navarra.