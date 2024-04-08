Moto3: who can make their mark in Austin?

After a masterclass from David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) at Round 1, the Colombian was missing from the podium in Portugal as three key rivals hit back.

Two stayed out of trouble after a more dramatic Qatar GP, but one simply went one better: Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). That puts Holgado in the Championship lead, with Alonso looking to overhaul a seven-point gap in second.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) were the two who took their first podiums of the season on the Algarve, and after their Round 1 drama was also shared. Rueda will want to show he’s got staying power at the front and try and take that first win at COTA, whereas Ortola will be looking to go back-to-back. Last season, he took his maiden win at the track and in serious style, pulling off a miracle save and then charging back up the order. Can he do it again to cut that 22 point gap to the top as we arrive at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas? We’ll find out on Sunday at 11:00 (UTC -5)!

