RST Tractech Evo 5 Feature – Best Mid-Range Textile Jacket?

First impressions matter, and the RST Tractech Evo 5 doesn’t disappoint.
June 13, 2025

First impressions matter, and the RST Tractech Evo 5 doesn’t disappoint.

The jacket exudes a sharp, aggressive design that takes obvious cues from RST’s racing heritage.

Its sporty silhouette is complemented by angular panelling and subtle branding, making it equally suitable for track days or city commuting. While looks aren’t everything, they’re certainly a strong selling point here.

Many thanks to RST-Moto.com for supplying the Jacket for review.

