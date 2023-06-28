Streetfighter V4: sportier and lighter with Ducati Performance accessories

The Streetfighter V4, which in the fifth episode of the Ducati World Première 2023 was the protagonist of the evolution of the entire family with the V4, V4 S and V4 SP2 models, represents a benchmark for performance in the segment of super sports naked bikes. In 2023, the Streetfighter V4 followed in the footsteps of the Panigale V4 family, pushing even further the concepts of the “Fight Formula”, the key elements of which are the Panigale V4 stripped of its fairings, high and wide handlebars, 178 kg in weight, 208 hp Desmosedici Stradale engine, biplane wings and latest generation electronics package.

The Ducati Performance accessories catalogue offers numerous ideas for making the Streetfighter V4 even lighter and promoting its sporty nature, with components that enhance its aesthetics and dynamic aspects, transforming each Streetfighter V4 into a truly one-of-a-kind model, according to the taste and personality of the owner.

The Sport package brings together various accessories to underline the racing soul of the Streetfighter V4, also allowing you to save on the purchase of individual components. This proposal focuses on the refined construction quality of the billet aluminium components, such as the fuel tank cap, the brake and clutch levers and the handlebar counterweights, and on the elegance of the dynamic LED indicators, which are reflected in the carbon fibre of the light license plate holder . The tank cap is equipped with an anti-tampering system, with the key bearing the Ducati shield. Counterweights protect the handlebars in the event of a slide and help to reduce vibrations.

The Streetfighter V4 can become even more aggressive and sporty thanks to numerous carbon fibre parts such as front and rear mudguards (also compatible with the use of track tyres and tyre warmers), instrument cover, which improves aerodynamic protection, tank cover, pinion cover and biplane wings, made of structural carbon fibre. These components, in addition to enhancing the racing personality of the Streetfighter V4, also improve the bike’s power/weight ratio.

The homologated Akrapovič silencers make it possible to further lighten the Streetfighter V4, with a weight saving of 0.8 kg. The titanium alloy body and carbon end caps guarantee lightness and resistance to high temperatures and combined with the honeycomb grille at the gas outlet hole, give the naked supersport bike from Borgo Panigale an even more aggressive look.

The beauty of the Streetfighter V4 is also made up of details that gratify the eye of the most attentive enthusiast: technical parts such as the brake and clutch fluid reservoirs, or the oil filler cap, made from billet aluminium, anodised to maintain the original appearance over time and enhance the racing look of the bike. Those who would like to make the touch on the handlebar even more pleasant can mount a pair of racing grips, designed to reduce perceived vibrations and guarantee optimal grip in all situations, avoiding involuntary slipping of the hands.

Finally, those who wish to harness the power of the Streetfighter V4 on circuit can adopt the full Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, developed in collaboration with Ducati Corse. With a noise level of less than 105 dB, it does not preclude use on days with noise limits, while still guaranteeing a significant increase in performance. The weight saving is 5.5 kg, the power and torque gain at mid-range is 6%. The exhaust is delivered together with a racing-derived polyester air filter and a dedicated mapping, with which all the DTC – DWC – DPL and DSC parameters are adapted to the bike’s increased performance. The exhaust must be fitted with the specific carbon fibre protection.

The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where in the “Configurator” section you can choose your favourite components to make your Streetfighter V4 unique and share them with your nearest dealer.

