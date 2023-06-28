Touchdown! JuniorGP arrives on the Algarve for Round 4

They call it the rollercoaster for a reason and the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship is ready to roll

The fabulous Autódromo Internacional do Algarve is the next stop on the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship calendar, and JuniorGP™, the Moto2™ European Championship, European Talent Cup and Stock European Championship are primed for another incredible weekend of competition.

In JuniorGP™, there is quite a gap at the top for Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) as he arrives with a clean sweep of podiums including three wins in a row with a double in Valencia and then a win in Race 1 at Jerez. Can he keep that roll going? He has plenty of competition at the front but so far has found both an ace up his sleeve when needed and nailed that ever-important consistency.

Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team) is now closest on the chase by a handful of points from Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing), too, with Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team) and Nico Carraro (Aspar Team) next up and eager to bounce back from a tougher Jerez round. Meanwhile, Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) is equal on points with Carraro too – and he finished on the podium at Portimao last season. Can he do so again?

In the Moto2™ ECh, Jerez saw the Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) show forced a break in programming thanks to a dominant performance from Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team). He’ll want to back that up straight away at Portimao to prove it wasn’t a one off, but then Agius will also want to strike back to prove it was. The Australian was also on the podium at Portimao last season.

Yeray Ruiz (Fau55 Tey Racing), meanwhile, also impressed at Jerez for a first rostrum, elbows out throughout the race in a showdown with Agius. He’s now only five points behind Mattia Rato (AGR Team) in third, so could that podium prove a jumping off point for even more?

In the ETC, it’s CLOSE as the field arrives on the Algarve. Just one point separates Max Quiles (Aspar Junior Team) at the top from Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), and the two have quite a gap back to Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0): 49 points. At Jerez the top two also shared the wins. But anything can happen in the ETC, and Salmela, Guido Pini (AC Racing), Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) are all grouped closely looking to strike back.

In the Stock ECh, Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) is leading the way after taking the first two wins, but Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing) struck back last time out to stand on the top step. Marco Garcia (Easyrace Team), Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) and Alex Millan (Fifty Motorsport) have already been on the podium too – something Archie McDonald (MRE Talent) is looking for as his consistency puts him fourth but lacking that rostrum.

It’s shaping up to be a spectacular season, so make sure to tune into Round 4 with two JuniorGP™ races, two Moto2™ ECh races, one ETC race and the Stock™ class. Here’s the schedule:

11:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 1: 15 laps

12:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 1: 16 laps

13:00 – ETC Race: 14 laps

14:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 2: 15 laps

15:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 2: 16 laps

16:00 – Stock™ Race: 16 laps

