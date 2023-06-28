Search
KICKBACK waterproof hi top boots for women

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Kickback Waterproof Hi Top Boots For WomenKickback

Waterproof hi top boots for women

Casual hi top inspired riding boots featuring waterproof breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane for all weather riding.

Control the wet
• Waterproof breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane

RRP: £119.99
SIZES: 36-41

PROTECTION

  • CE approved (EN 13634)
  • Height: Level 1 (ankle hight)
  • Abrasion resistance: Level 1
  • Impact cut: Level 2
  • Transverse rigidity: Level 1
  • PU reinforced toe and heal counter
  • PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
  • PU ankle protectors

Kickback Waterproof Hi Top Boots For WomenCLIMATE CONTROL

  • Waterproof membrane

FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION

  • Leather upper
  • Rubber sole with classic hi top tread

ADJUSTABILITY & FIT

  • Lace fastening system

BROWN
BW239102
SIZES 36-41

BLACK
BW239101
SIZES 36-41

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

