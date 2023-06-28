Kickback

Waterproof hi top boots for women

Casual hi top inspired riding boots featuring waterproof breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane for all weather riding.

Control the wet

• Waterproof breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane

RRP: £119.99

SIZES: 36-41

PROTECTION

CE approved (EN 13634)

Height: Level 1 (ankle hight)

Abrasion resistance: Level 1

Impact cut: Level 2

Transverse rigidity: Level 1

PU reinforced toe and heal counter

PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection

PU ankle protectors

CLIMATE CONTROL

Waterproof membrane

FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION

Leather upper

Rubber sole with classic hi top tread

ADJUSTABILITY & FIT

Lace fastening system

BROWN

BW239102

SIZES 36-41

BLACK

BW239101

SIZES 36-41

