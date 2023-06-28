Kickback
Waterproof hi top boots for women
Casual hi top inspired riding boots featuring waterproof breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane for all weather riding.
Control the wet
• Waterproof breathable Dry2Dry™ membrane
RRP: £119.99
SIZES: 36-41
PROTECTION
- CE approved (EN 13634)
- Height: Level 1 (ankle hight)
- Abrasion resistance: Level 1
- Impact cut: Level 2
- Transverse rigidity: Level 1
- PU reinforced toe and heal counter
- PU footbed shank for ride comfort and protection
- PU ankle protectors
CLIMATE CONTROL
- Waterproof membrane
FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION
- Leather upper
- Rubber sole with classic hi top tread
ADJUSTABILITY & FIT
- Lace fastening system
BROWN
BW239102
SIZES 36-41
BLACK
BW239101
SIZES 36-41
