Venhill Clutch Cable Upgrade for Tiger 800

Small-cost/big-gain upgrade for Triumph’s popular middleweight adventure bike.

British motorcycle control specialists Venhill have developed a Featherlight Clutch Cable kit for the Triumph Tiger 800 range. This low cost and easy-to-fit upgrade brings instant benefits to the popular middleweight adventurer.

Offering the specification of a large dual-sport bike in an easy-to-handle package, the Tiger 800 delivers serious touring and overlanding potential. Venhill’s new kit helps owners ride even further, improving clutch control and also reducing fatigue and discomfort in the hand and arm.

Developed and made by Venhill in their UK factory, Featherlight Kits use the latest cable technology and materials for improved performance and durability, as well as a smoother, lighter clutch action.

Each cable has high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire to eliminate stretch and is ‘Bird-caged’ – allowing solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger – reducing the risk of breakage.

A PTFE ‘teflon’ liner minimises friction, and removes the need for regular lubrication. This is then wrapped in a stainless steel braid and covered with a hardened PA6 Nylon jacket, to protect the inner from damage and corrosion.

The new cable kits retail at just £25.32 inc VAT and are a direct replacement for the original, for quick and easy fitting. They include adjustment at lever end for fine-tuning the bite point.

Fitments are available for all Triumph Tiger 800, XC, XCa, XCX, XR, XRt and XRx models from MY2010-2020.

