Tactical Jacket from Weise

AA-rated, military-inspired textile riding jacket ready to take on manoeuvres.

With a military-inspired design and cutting-edge RE ZRO® armour, the new Weise Recon jacket is the tactical choice for motorcycle manoeuvres.

Fully equipped for all duties, it’s AA certified for safety and has a tough, 600D textile shell plus Level 1 RE ZRO® shoulder, elbow and back armour as standard. All five pieces are removable, so the Recon can be washed.

A waterproof, windproof and breathable liner keeps out wind and rain, while allowing perspiration to escape. Along with the removable 75gsm quilted thermal liner, it helps the wearer stay dry and comfortable in even the most unpredictable weather. A trouser connection zip with comfort stretch panel also features, to prevent the jacket riding up in use.

To seal out the elements, the main entry zip is covered by a full-length storm flap, secured by poppers. There’s plenty of adjustment at the waist and cuffs, for fine-tuning the fit and to allow for the use of base layers and different styles of glove.

Extensive carrying capacity is provided by nine external and three internal pockets. These include handy pockets on the upper and lower sleeves for instant access to smaller items, like keys, cards or cash, plus two large, zippered chest pockets for bigger items.

The Weise Recon retails at £219.99 including VAT and is available in sizes S-5XL. It comes in two colour options: Black and Olive. Both feature a subtle Weise logo and 3M® reflective detailing for improved visibility in low light.

Notes: RE ZRO® armour is lighter and more flexible than the majority of impact protection products on the market without any compromise on performance. Its unique design also allows for greater breathability, eliminating hot spots in garments. Designed and developed in the UK, RE ZRO® is also the world’s first rapidly biodegradable impact protection. Info: https://www.re-zro.com/

