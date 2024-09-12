Stay rebellious with Richa this autumn. Often as adulthood approaches, we get told not to get dirty but Richa says to be rebellious play in the mud – with the Infinity 2 Adventure jacket and trousers, you have no excuse not to get involved!

Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket

Perfect for imperfect weather, the Infinity Adventure jacket is equipped with a removable 10,000mm Aquashell LTD membrane, which can be worn either under or over the jacket with a Cordura 600D outer combined with Ripstop. A storm flap behind the central front zipper ensures that you stay dry as and when the skies open up.

Should the temperature rise, the Airtech Control System (ACS) provides adjustable ventilation in key areas, while Richa’s Airvent System (AVS) offers fixed airflow for continuous cooling. Accordion stretch panels add flexibility and keep you comfortable on the move.

For added comfort, the jacket features a soft mesh lining along with neoprene fabric at the collar and cuffs. Plus, the smart collar closure system lets you keep it open while riding, adding an extra level of ventilation. You can fine-tune the fit with VELCRO® adjustments at the waist and arms with an elastic cord at the bottom for tightening.

Storage isn’t an issue, with five outer pockets and two internal ones, there’s plenty of space for all the essentials. If you need extra warmth when the winter comes, the Infinity Adventure jacket is compatible with the optional Houdini Primaloft® jacket*, offering additional insulation.

There is reinforced stitching in high-risk areas for extra protection in case of a fall. The jacket also comes with both a short and a 360-degree connection zipper, allowing you to attach it easily to Richa trousers, including the matching Infinity 2 Adventure trousers.

The Infinity 2 Adventure jacket is available in a choice of five colours including Black, Grey/Orange, Grey, Black/White/Blue, and Black/Desert. The Black colourway is available in sizes S-6XL and the other colours in sizes S-4XL. The RRP starts from £329.99.

Infinity 2 Adventure Trousers

Just like the jacket, the Infinity Adventure trousers come with a removable 10,000mm Aquashell LTD membrane, an Airtech Control System, and Richa’s Airvent System. They also feature foldable ventilation panels on the front of the legs, along with a ventilation zip on the lower leg – all air mesh panels are crafted from high-density materials for durability.

The Accordion stretch panels at the upper knee and back ensure a comfortable fit and ease of movement, while four pockets house a rider’s possessions. There is a storm flap behind the zipper to prevent any water ingress and the trousers can be adjusted at the waist, bottom width and lower leg for a perfect fit for every adventurer.

Made from Cordura 600D combined with Ripstop, there is reinforced stitching in high-risk areas, ‘Abrasion Guard’ at impact zones and D3O® L1 protection at the knees, which can be upgraded to D3O® Ghost or L2. Optional D3O® armour can be added to the hips with designated pockets in situ.

The Infinity 2 Adventure Trousers are available in Black or Grey, in both regular and short lengths, with an RRP starting at £269.99. They come in sizes S-6XL.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit: www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.