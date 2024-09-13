Tommy Bridewell to participate in Cremona WorldSBK round

Honda Racing UK and Tommy Bridewell, current British Superbike championship leader and reigning champion, will make a wildcard appearance at the ninth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Cremona, on 20-22 September.

Following a successful wildcard evaluation at the Italian venue in May, in which Honda Racing UK and Bridewell worked closely alongside Team HRC, this entry is an opportunity to continue developing that relationship in a competitive environment.

Bridewell will compete aboard his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP prepared and run by Honda Racing UK but modified to comply with WSBK regulations. The team have taken two wins and 13 podiums already in British Superbikes this season aboard the BSB-spec CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Team Manager Havier Beltran

We are delighted to take this opportunity and participate at the World Superbike race at Cremona next weekend. The prospect of continuing to work closely with our HRC colleagues in the WSBK paddock was a chance not to be missed.

#1 Tommy Bridewell

I’m here to race; it’s what I love doing so I’m really looking forward to it to be honest. We had hoped to join the WSBK race at Donington but unfortunately the stars didn’t quite align for this to happen. I really enjoyed the Cremona wildcard evaluation a few months ago so it’ll be great to have the opportunity to put into practice some of the things we learnt from this and keep on building the momentum ahead of the final few races of the BSB season.