The 2025 KTM EXC Champions Edition Range Is Made For The Top Step

Like it says on the tin, the KTM EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION range celebrates KTM’s dominance in the FIM Hard Enduro and EnduroGP World Championships.

In 1974, Motocross racer Gennadij Moiseev won KTM’s first 250cc World Championship, setting the tone for what would become an unparalleled motorsports success story. In 1990, KTM won the first-ever Enduro World Championship with Paul Edmondson and Peter Hansson. Today, over 50 years and more than 340 world titles later, KTM presents the CHAMPIONS EDITION to honour the past and present KTM champions.

Setting the KTM EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION apart from the rest of the KTM Enduro range is a RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING graphics kit, poised to take its place between the standard KTM EXC and KTM EXC SIX DAYS range.

While featuring the same, proven race-winning parts package as the rest of the KTM Enduro arsenal, the KTM EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION adds the following to the mix:

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING GRAPHICS

ORANGE FRAME

FRAME PROTECTION SET

GREY ODI LOCK-ON GRIPS

ORANGE FACTORY RACING SEAT

MAP-SELECT SWITCH

ORANGE FRONT AXLE PULLER

SEMI-FLOATING FRONT BRAKE DISC

SUPERSPROX STEALTH REAR SPROCKET

SKID PLATE

RADIATOR FAN

MICHELIN ENDURO TYRES

The 2025 KTM EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION line-up boasts several models, with the KTM 250 EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION and KTM 300 EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION leading the 2-stroke stables.

On the 4-stroke side of the pitlane, the ever-present KTM 250 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION, KTM 350 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION, KTM 450 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION and KTM 500 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION take the top position.

Who better to showcase the new models in a competition setting than three of KTM’s most renowned racers? Two-time world enduro champion Johnny Aubert will head to Galicia, Spain, in October this year to take on the iconic FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). The Frenchman will be joined by Chris Birch – hard enduro star and three-time Roof of Africa winner – as well as Red Bull Erzbergrodeo victor (and Mani’s Dad) Andreas Lettenbichler. Together, the three legends of enduro will contest the ISDE’s Club Team class as the KTM ALL STAR TEAM – all riding KTM EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION machines.

Set to roll off the Mattighofen production line in September, the new 2025 KTM EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION range will be available at Authorised KTM Dealers from October onwards. Full model pricing below.

Model Retail price KTM 250 EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION 2025 £10,599 KTM 300 EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION 2025 £10,799 KTM 250 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION 2025 £11,099 KTM 350 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION 2025 £11,299 KTM 450 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION 2025 £11,699 KTM 500 EXC-F CHAMPIONS EDITION 2025 £11,899

For more information on the 2025 KTM EXC CHAMPIONS EDITION range, visit KTM.com