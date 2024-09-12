Thursday, September 12, 2024
In&motion launches the very first detection mode dedicated to motocross

1 min.read
In&motion Launches The Very First Detection Mode Dedicated To MotocrossMotocross is an extreme sport resulting in many falls and injuries, so In&motion wanted to help protect the sport’s riders.

After several months of development drawing on data and feedback – from elite motocross riders but also amateurs – In&motion innovated and launched a new detection mode dedicated to motocross.

This new algorithm was developed to cater to the specific challenges of this discipline, such as scrubb, bumps and high-speed jumps, whilst also considering low-speed falls that do not require the airbag to inflate.

The MX detection mode was designed to be used solely for motocross on a motocross track. It must not be used for indoor riding or any other discipline: Supercross, Enduro, Trial, Freestyle, Rally-Raid, etc.

How can I get MX mode?
Motocross detection mode is available for all motorbike equipment fitted with In&motion airbag technology.

You just need to go to the “My In&box” mobile app and click on the + after your other detection modes. Then click on MX mode and choose the formula that suits you best:

Monthly Revolution Formula at €8/month
Annual Revolution Formula at €25/year
Classic Formula at €100 for life

HOT x In&motion : New Partner, New Product
In&motion has partnered with the French brand Shot Race Gear to develop a new airbag vest designed specially for motocross: the SRG-1

The airbag allows you to ride safely without restricting your movement.

This airbag vest includes the Essential module and protects vital areas:

  • Chest
  • Abdomen
  • Neck
  • Back

Find out more here:

Another new feature: Adventure Race mode

This detection mode has been developed as a complement to Adventure mode, to cater for more intensive off-road racing.

Adventure Race mode is not designed to be used for any other type of riding: motocross, freestyle, hard enduro, trial, quad.

