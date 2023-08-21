Search
Fatal accident mars start to 2023 Manx Grand Prix.



Richard radcliffe
By Richard radcliffe



It has been announced by the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix that Gary Vines succumbed to injuries that he received as the consequence of an accident at Ballagarey during the first lap of qualifying for the Classic Superbike Race.

Gary was 33 years old; he lived in Colchester. He had been a regular competitor at the Manx Grand Prix since he made his debut in 2015 and took an impressive victory in the Newcomers  B Race. He took another podium placing in the 2018 Lightweight Race and took top 10 finishes in the Classic TT.

He competed in the Supersport Races at the 2022 and 2023 TT meetings; posting his best ever lap at 118.488mph during this year’s event.

We join the organisers in offering our deepest sympathy to Gary’s family; partner; other loved ones and friends.

