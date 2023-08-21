It all starts now: enter the arena and let the competition begin!

The Global Series for the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Championship kicks off on 25th August! Who can steal an early march on the ten other challengers?

After months of growing intensity, the centrepiece of the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Championship is here: the Global Series. Set to showcase the best of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship once again, 11 of the fastest gamers in the world go head-to-head over four rounds that will decide the 2023 Champion!

Thanks to the support of all its stakeholders, the MotoGP™ eSport Championship has recorded some historic figures since it was launched in 2017, and has established itself as one of the leading eSport series in the motorsport industry.

Over the past seven years, the dynamic, vibrant series has celebrated 34 Online Challenges, 9 onsite events and 11 virtual events. These have been shown by more than 16 different broadcasters from all around the world, leading to more than 140 million video views, 600 million impressions and 18 million interactions across various social media platforms.

In this year’s Global Series, the 11 finalists will contest four rounds, three of them virtual events before the finale takes place at the world famous Ubeat Live Gaming Show in Barcelona on the 11th November.

And each round will pack a greater punch than before. To mirror the changes to MotoGP™ 2023, gamers will compete in Tissot Sprint during each round, as well as two longer-length races.

While former champions Adriaan_26 and Trast73 are among the favourites to add another crown to their tally, this year’s Global Series line up boasts six new faces that are keen to shake up the existing order. Six nationalities are represented, with the finalists hailing from the UK, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Germany and Malaysia.

MotoGP™ commentators Jack Gorst and Kiko Giles will host the hour-long show with the first races of the season that will decide who is going to start the campaign on top. The Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello is the venue for the first Sprint in Global Series history, before the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli host race one and two, respectively.

The riders will be playing on the new official MotoGP™23 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone – which is available to buy now – with race direction and the event powered by Lenovo Legion PCs.

Fans can watch on selected TV broadcasters, as well as on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), MotoGP™ eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport.

Who will stake their early claim on the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Championship? Tune in on Friday the 25th August at 16.00 (GMT +?) to find out!

