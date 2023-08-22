Johann Zarco to Join The LCR Honda Team in 2024

LCR Honda CASTROL is proud to announce the signing of Johann Zarco. The two-time Moto2 World Champion French rider will join the team in 2024 on a two-year contract.

Considering Johann’s experience and performance in MotoGP since he stepped into the category, LCR and HRC are excited to start a journey together. Back in 2019, Zarco served the team as a replacement rider, and his commitment and hard work match the values of LCR.

Awaiting a bright future together, Bienvenu, Johann!

Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda Team Principal

“We are very excited to welcome Johann to the LCR Honda CASTROL team with all the respective details and signatures now in place. It is a return to the team after we had some brief time together in 2019, where we could already see his potential and work ethic. There are still a lot of races and work to be done this season, but we are looking forward to the start of this new project in 2024.”