Norton Motorcycles’ latest lifestyle clothing range is now available online

Norton Motorcycles has launched an online store for its latest lifestyle apparel line. Norton Motorcycles has launched an online store for its latest lifestyle apparel line.

The site will feature Norton’s brand-new range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies; available in sizes ranging from extra small to 3XL.

Every item of clothing in the new lifestyle line is made from a stylish 100% organic ring-spun combed cotton in Black and features a large, embroidered Norton logo on the front – ensuring extra durability and longevity.

Starting at £60 RRP, the range has been designed and embroidered here in the UK and is picked, packed, and shipped from the factory. Currently only available to UK customers, Norton aims to expand internationally soon.

The new range of apparel includes:

· Black Hoodie with Large Embroidered Logo – Unisex

· Black Sweatshirt with Large Embroidered Logo – Unisex

· Black Short-Sleeve Tee with Large Embroidered Logo – Unisex

For those interested in seeing more metal than material, Norton Motorcycles’ model line-up – the Commando 961 SP and CR, the V4SV superbike, and the newly launched V4CR – is also available to view and buy through the online store.

To find out more about clothing collection available through Norton’s new online store, go to shop.nortonmotorcycles.com

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/