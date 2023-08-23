Official GASGAS MotoGP Merchandise is Here

It’s been a long time coming but we’re pumped to finally release our official MotoGP fanwear! With styles designed for both of our riders, Pol and Augusto, we have high quality caps and tees, all boldly printed with their iconic racing numbers. The easily adjustable FlexFit caps are one-size-fits-all, while the tees, made from super-comfortable cotton, are available from X-Small all the way through to XX-Large.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the new collection right here then plan a trip down to your local GASGAS dealer. Or, if you’re heading to Spain for MotoGP round 11, we’ll see you there!