Official GASGAS MotoGP Merchandise is Here

Official GASGAS MotoGP Merchandise is Here

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Official Gasgas Motogp Merchandise Is HereShow your support for Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez with official GASGAS caps and tees.
MotoGP™ fans, this one’s for you! Our new, red-hot GASGAS MotoGP Flash Collection is our first-ever road racing inspired fanwear and allows you to show your support for your favorite MotoGP stars. With exclusive designs unique to both Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez, the caps and tees are endorsed by the riders themselves. Grab them now from your local GASGAS dealer, or, if you’re heading to the Catalan GP in September, come and find us to get your hands on the newest fanwear out there.
  • GASGAS launches first ever MotoGP fan merchandise
  • Exclusive fanwear available now at GASGAS dealers
  • Show your support for your favorite racers!

It’s been a long time coming but we’re pumped to finally release our official MotoGP fanwear! With styles designed for both of our riders, Pol and Augusto, we have high quality caps and tees, all boldly printed with their iconic racing numbers. The easily adjustable FlexFit caps are one-size-fits-all, while the tees, made from super-comfortable cotton, are available from X-Small all the way through to XX-Large.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the new collection right here then plan a trip down to your local GASGAS dealer. Or, if you’re heading to Spain for MotoGP round 11, we’ll see you there!

For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News

or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html

