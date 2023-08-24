Search
New LS2 composite flip-front helmet

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
LS2 Helmets

New LS2 composite flip-front helmet

New Ls2 Composite Flip-front HelmetDual-homologated, 180-degree flip-front with a lightweight HPFC shell.

LS2’s Advant X is versatile, lightweight and has a host of practical features to make life on the road a breeze, whether riding in town or on the open road.

New for 2023, the Advant X has a High Performance Fibreglass Composite shell, which is strong, flexible and keeps weight down to just 1600 grams – very light for a helmet of this type. It’s also tested to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.

Two helmets in one, the Advant X is fully certified P/J for use in the open and closed position, and transforms from open to full face in seconds. The opening mechanism holds the chin bar close to the face, so there’s less leverage on the neck and head when opening and closing. It also automatically lifts the visor with the chin bar, for hassle-free operation.New Ls2 Composite Flip-front Helmet

The visor itself is made from scratch and UV-resistant 3D Optically Correct Polycarbonate for maximum clarity. It’s Pinlock Max Vision-ready and features an intuitive release mechanism for quick and easy removal and refitting. Behind that is a drop-down sun visor for instant relief from the sun’s glare.

Ventilation ports at the chin and forehead, internal channelling through the EPS liner; and large exhaust ports at the rear, offer a cooling flow of air when the temperature rises. Inside there’s a breathable and hypoallergenic comfort liner, which can be removed and washed. The shell is designed with a ‘long-oval’ shape to follow the natural contour of the head. Combined with Laser-Cut Foam inserts, it gives a snug and reassuring fit.

Practical touches like a chin curtain, to help reduce wind noise,  the quick release Micrometric Metal Buckle and Emergency Release System cheek pads, add to the day-to-day practicality.

The LS2 Advant X is available in four solid colour options and four eye-catching graphic schemes. It comes – as standard – with a Pinlock Max Vision insert, Helmet Bag, Carrying Rucksack and Air Bag Support, for easy cleaning and maintenance. Prices start from just £299.99.

For detailed specifications and to find your nearest retailer, visit ls2helmets.comNew Ls2 Composite Flip-front Helmet

