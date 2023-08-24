Dixon and Guevara to double-up on 2024 Moto2 for GASGAS Aspar Team

GASGAS will be blazing a trail in 2024 Moto2 thanks to the contract renewal with Jake Dixon. The Grand Prix-winning squad, GASGAS Aspar Team, will load-up on the Brit and Spaniard Izan Guevara’s talents for another action-packed campaign.

Jake Dixon is still in contention for the 2023 Moto2 title. The 27-year-old is enjoying his best term in the class and since taking on GASGAS colors during the winter of 2021. #96 has gathered four podium finishes and his maiden Grand Prix win (at the TT Circuit Assen) during the 2023 season so far. He has now committed his future both to the team and pursuit of the 2024 crown in the fiercely fought category.

Izan Guevara has been steadily going through his Moto2 education. The 19-year-old Majorcan, and current reigning Moto3™ world champ, needed the first phase of ’23 to recover from an off-season wrist injury and find his footing in the class. Izan bagged his first Moto2 points at the Red Bull Ring in Austria last week and is making his way up the learning curve.

The #96 and #28 will be teammates for another assault on Moto2. ’24 will be Dixon’s third season in a row with the GASGAS Aspar Team while Guevara will enter his fifth under Jorge Martinez’s direction.

Jake Dixon: “We’ve had almost two incredible seasons together so far so I’m really excited to stay with GASGAS Aspar Team for another year. We both have goals, for the remainder of 2023 but then also full-on for ’24. We’ve regularly been in the running for podiums and wins and we’re 3rd in the championship at the moment, so I feel like I am in a strong place and the right place.”

