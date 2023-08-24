Search
Celebrating World Champions with the FIM at Motorcycle Live

Celebrating World Champions with the FIM at Motorcycle Live

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Celebrating World Champions with the FIM at Motorcycle Live

Celebrating World Champions With The Fim At Motorcycle LiveOn Saturday 25 November, World Champions from a multitude of two-wheeled disciplines will be descending upon Motorcycle Live on the third stop of the ‘Ride to the FIM Awards – the Future of Motorcycling’.

Fans of two-wheels will be able to get up close to British riders who have achieved World Championships throughout the years – including five-time World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty, racing pundit and double World Superbike Champion James Toseland, and three-time Motocross World Champion David Thorpe.

Motorcycle enthusiasts can meet their heroes, see them interviewed live on the Black Horse stage throughout the day by fan-favourite James Whitham, hear them share their racing stories, and find out more about their experiences of what it takes to become a Champion.

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (aka The FIM) is the governing body for over 150 motorcycle championships and prizes, and a global advocate for Motorcycling.

The UK’s largest and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show is the final stop ahead of the annual ‘Celebration of Champions’ gala dinner which is being held in the UK for the first time in Liverpool.

A full star-studded list will be announced ahead of the event on www.motorcyclelive.co.uk.

Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, the UK’s largest motorcycle show takes place at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, between 18-26 November 2023. Grab your advanced tickets here.

Let’s go…to #FIMDay at Motorcycle Live! 

For more Motorcycle Live News check out our Shows dedicated page Motorcycle Live News

or head to the official Motorcycle Live website Motorcycle Live

