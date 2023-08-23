HJC V10 – in stock now

The V10 goes beyond the vintage look with new-age features such as a lightweight fibreglass shell, aerodynamic performance, emergency tabs for extra safety, detachable and washable interior, and easy bolts for a quick visor replacement.

This helmet is Bluetooth compatible with Smart HJC.

Key Features

Advanced Fiberglass Composite Shell: Lightweight, superior fit and comfort.

ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation System: Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out.

Pinlock Ready HJ-41 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection, Anti-Scratch coated.

All-New EASY Attachment System allows simple and secure tool-less Visor(Shield) replacement.

Interior provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Crown and Cheek pads: Removable and washable.

Emergency Kit (Cheek Pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation.

Ready for Bluetooth (Bluetooth sold separately).

Visor: HJ-41

Pinlock: DKS476

Technical Features

Standard ECE

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets

Fiberglass Shell

The Advanced Fiberglass Composite Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.

HJC Easy Bolt

Quick visor replacement with safe and easy visor screws that do not require tools.

SMART HJC

SMART HJC 20B and 10B Bluetooth communication system co-developed with SENA tailored specially for HJC helmets. SMART HJC can be installed on HJC’s various models and due to the compact size and aerodynamic design of the Bluetooth unit, it enhances the overall look and aerodynamic design of the shell. *All SMART HJC devices sold separately.

3 year warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for up to 3 years from the date of purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

