Ian Bainbridge loses his life in an accident during Manx Grand Prix qualifying.

Richard radcliffe
By Richard radcliffe

It is with sadness that we report the death of Ian Bainbridge; as the result of an accident in qualifying for the Classic Senior Race at the Manx Grand Prix meeting. The statement of the organisers is appended below. We join the organisers in send our deepest sympathy to the family; loved ones and friends of Ian.

The organisers of the Manx Grand Prix Races are saddened to confirm that Ian Bainbridge, 69, from Barnard Castle, was killed in an accident during the second qualifying session for the 2023 event. The accident occurred on the exit of Kirk Michael village on his first lap of the session.

Ian made his Mountain Course debut in 2005 and had been a regular competitor in the classic racing classes ever since, only missing the Manx Grand Prix on two occasions in that time. His best performance came in the 2010 Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix when he finished in 8th place.

The Manx Grand Prix pass on their deepest sympathy to Ian’s family, loved ones, and friends.

