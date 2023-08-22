KTM’S No BS Campaign Roars To Life

KTM’S No Bullshit campaign roars to life with the brand new 2024 single-cylinder KTM Duke line-up.

KTM charges into model year 2024 with a brace of all-new single-cylinder DUKE models, bringing more punching power, improved handling, and clear differentiation of attitude between the displacements. In short, the all-new DUKE range cuts the bullshit, bringing more bike for your buck.

Adopting an all-out, no-compromise attitude, the all-new 2024 models represent the biggest change to the sub-500 cc capacity DUKE model range since the KTM 125 DUKE in 2011. The result is a complete redesign with new engines, an all-new chassis concept, and new styling which amplifies the typically aggressive KTM DUKE design language you’ve come to expect.

For 2024, a new two-piece frame design – composed of an all-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminum subframe – enhances dynamics by augmenting torsional rigidity. This also adds improved agility and enhanced feedback from the chassis, with new triple clamps with a revised offset to improve handling characteristics and give riders greater control and stability.

The frame is now mated to an all-new curved lightweight swingarm, which contours around a relocated rear shock absorber. This is mounted off-centre to allow for a larger airbox design and reduction in overall seat height: 820mm on the 390 DUKE and 800mm on the 125 DUKE. This reduced seat height was purposefully engineered into the new DUKE design to allow for greater accessibility, without compromising on stability or handling.

Delivering the knockout punch is an entirely new generation of lightweight, compact single-cylinder engines. Dubbed the LC4c, the engine range is made up of a 125 cc engine and a larger 399 cc engine, as found in the KTM 390 DUKE. Building from experience gained with the previous generation, these powerplants are completely redesigned, with newly optimised cylinder heads and gearboxes, as well as meeting EURO 5.2 compatibility standards.

The 2024 KTM DUKE range also sets the benchmark for real-world technological advancement in the small displacement NAKED segment. All models in the line-up feature the latest version of selectable Supermoto ABS, 5” dashboards and smartphone connectivity as standard, with the ability to fit an optional Quickshifter+.

Bringing more DUKENESS to each division – apart from a new metal fuel tank and high-quality surface finishes – the 2024 DUKE stablemates have embraced their own identities with visual differences across the range.

2024 KTM 390 DUKE

Visually, the 2024 KTM 390 DUKE rightfully takes ownership as the leader of the pack with key differences from the rest of the single-cylinder DUKE line-up. Signature Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue colour options dominate the visual impact, with longer tank spoilers that feature prominent air intakes, larger radiator covers and external LED positioning lights completing the package.

Power is taken care of by an all-new lightweight 399 cc single-cylinder LC4c engine. Not only is it lighter and more powerful than the previous generation, but it also brings EURO 5+ compatibility and refreshed attitude to the KTM 390 DUKE. THE CORNER ROCKET is the perfect street weapon for A2 licence holders.

The 2024 KTM 390 DUKE boasts a 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge front fork with 5-click adjustment on rebound and compression and a split piston rear shock absorber with adjustable rebound and preload. This means handling can be tailored to perfectly match each rider’s needs.

Once poised in the new redesigned seat, riders are greeted by an all-new 5” TFT display with selectable ride modes. Riders can choose between STREET and RAIN modes, the latter of which aids riders in adverse weather conditions by supplying a less aggressive throttle response and Cornering MTC, which comes as standard.

TRACK screen is available on the KTM 390 DUKE for the first time. This standard feature unlocks a world of hooliganism through an enlarged rpm display and activates launch control and lap timer for the perfect grid start. Unnecessary information gets reduced to the bare minimum, allowing the rider to focus on crossing the finish line.

2024 KTM 125 DUKE

While it might sit at the entry level of the KTM Naked range, the KTM 125 DUKE dominates the small capacity engine segment. A powerful 125 cc engine, exceptional electronics and WP APEX suspension lift the 2024 KTM 125 DUKE to new heights.

Visually, the 2024 KTM 125 DUKE sets itself apart from the rest of the small DUKE range, with all-new Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue colour options, painted headlight surround housing an ultra-bright LED headlight, and compact tank spoilers.

Electronically, the 2024 KTM 125 DUKE shares its 5” TFT display with the KTM 390 DUKE, with the TRACK screen and Cornering ABS as standard. A refined ride-by-wire system and Automatic Turn Indicator Reset complete the package.

The 2024 KTM 125 DUKE also features a 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge non-adjustable front fork with 150 mm travel and a WP APEX separate piston shock absorber with tool-adjustable preload.

Enhancing the new 2024 generation KTM DUKE line-up even further, a comprehensive selection of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear is specifically designed to fit the new DUKE range and its riders, providing performance, style, protection and comfort.

2024 KTM DUKE models will be available from Authorised KTM Dealers from January 2024 onwards. Prices to be announced.