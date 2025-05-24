Advertisement
Talking Points from Friday MotoGP at Silverstone

Written by Kerrie McFadden
May 24, 2025

The MotoGP paddock are all huddled in the Northamptonshire countryside trying to keep warm for round 7 of the championship. The riders say they love the Silverstone track, the weather – not so much!

Friday sessions were very good for the Gresini Ducati Box as Alex Marquez sets a new lap records around Silverstone, on a non qualifying set up on his last lap of 1:57.295.

Franco Morbidelli finds himself the subject to a 3 point grid penalty for Sundays Grand Prix race as being found guilty of riding slow on the racing line.

Marc Marquez found himself having a lay down as the 6 time MotoGP Champion suffered a low side at turn 3 during FP1.

Three Yamahas are straight through to Q2 for the first time since 2021 with Quartararo, Miller and Rins.

Ai Ogura crashed during Free Practice 1, and the rider sat out the practice session due to knee pain – no confirmation yet if the rider will be taking part in Saturday’s qualifying but it will mean he will need to go through Q1.

Bezzecchi, finished an impressive 5th and straight through to Q2 and only +0.372

Photos: Hawk Media Services 

