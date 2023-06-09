Triumph Motorcycles Announces Opening of New Dealership In Tamworth

A new dedicated Triumph showroom, Triumph Birmingham East, officially opens its doors on 10 June 2023, following a significant investment by owners Sutton Motorcycles.

Situated in Tamworth on Watling Street, the new dedicated dealership offers all motorcyclists a warm welcome and the chance to browse the latest models in Triumph’s 2023 line-up, as well as high quality local support, expertise and service.

Established in 1980, Sutton Motorcycles is a family business with a highly experienced team, who together, have served more than 200 years in the motorcycle industry. As a trusted and respected local dealer, Triumph Birmingham East will focus on providing excellent customer service from start to finish, for all customers looking for a new or used bike, browsing the Triumph clothing range, booking a service, or needing new parts or accessories.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK General Manager, said, “We’re excited to open a dedicated Triumph showroom in Tamworth, creating an immersive experience for customers that will fully showcase our market leading motorcycles, products and services. Not only is there an exciting line up of new motorcycles on offer, but we are confident the team will provide outstanding customer service too.”

Matt Worley, Managing Director of Triumph Birmingham East, said, “This new showroom is the result of a huge investment and hard work across the team, and we are exceptionally pleased with the result. I’m confident that our customers will love the range of motorcycles on offer, and the opportunity to pop in, grab a coffee and chat with our staff whilst out riding.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Triumph Birmingham East is hosting a launch party on Saturday 10th June from 10am to 5pm. Open to all members of the public, attendees will be treated to food, drinks and the first 200 guests will receive a free Triumph goody bag.

Visit Triumph Birmingham East at 361 Watling Street, Wilnecote, Tamworth, B77 5AD or at www.triumphbirminghameast.co.uk. The full list of Triumph’s UK dealerships can be found here.

