Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 RECON to Officially Debut at the Prestigious Bike Shed Moto Show 2025

MotoMondo, the official distributor partner of Ultraviolette Automotive, is thrilled to officially present the F77 MACH 2 RECON for the first time in the UK. This event will take place at the iconic Bike Shed Moto Show in London from May 23 to May 25.
May 23, 2025

MotoMondo, the official distributor partner of Ultraviolette Automotive, is thrilled to officially present the F77 MACH 2 RECON for the first time in the UK. This event will take place at the iconic Bike Shed Moto Show in London from May 23 to May 25.

The official press presentation on May 23 will take place at 17:00 at the Ultraviolette booth in the Little Gallery at the show, located at 50 Porters Walk, E1W 2SF.

MotoMondo isn’t just showcasing Ultraviolette’s F77 MACH 2 RECON, it’s offering a preview of what’s to come from the portfolio of Ultraviolette. Proving itself as more than a one product company, Ultraviolette is set to revolutionise the automotive industry with a carefully curated lineup spanning multiple segments across electric vehicles. By merging cutting-edge technology with accessible pricing, Ultraviolette is committed to delivering a sustainable and future-ready mobility solution for riders across the globe.

Jan Ykema, MD of MotoMondo, commented, “We are thrilled to unveil the Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 RECON for the very first time in the United Kingdom at the highly anticipated Bike Shed Moto Show. Ultraviolette is redefining sustainable mobility, and we look forward to making a meaningful impact on this dynamic landscape. With the F77 we want to offer a revolutionary Performance Electric Motorcycle to the UK market. We are eager to embark on this journey in a market renowned for its innovation and passion for cutting-edge automotive technology and our presence at the Bike Shed Moto Show 2025 marks the beginning.”

Ultraviolette’s flagship model, the F77 MACH 2 RECON, delivers an impressive performance with 30 kW (40 HP) of power and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque – enabling swift acceleration, agile handling, and a top speed of 86 mph (139 km/h). Powered by a 10.3 kWh battery pack, it offers a range of up to 144 miles (231 km) under WMTC standards. The electric motorcycle boasts state-of-the-art features, such as multiple riding modes, regenerative braking, and an advanced stability control system. With a peak output of 40 HP, it remains classified as an A1 motorcycle, enabling riders to operate it with just a Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) certificate or an A1, A2, or A category motorcycle licence.

The F77 MACH 2 RECON will have a recommended retail price (RRP) of £9,399 (key-on-hand). However, for a limited time, Ultraviolette is offering the F77 MACH 2 RECON at a special introductory price, starting from just £8,499. This special pricing applies to pre-bookings confirmed before June 30, 2025. Act now to take advantage of this special offer – available for a short time only.

