Vickers Doubles Up in Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

Ryan Vickers continued his dominant form at Brands Hatch, securing his second victory of the weekend in a truncated and incident-filled Bennetts British Superbike Championship sprint race. The OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider showcased his prowess once again, holding off stiff competition to extend his winning streak.

The race began with high drama as a multi-rider incident unfolded at Paddock Hill Bend on the opening lap. Championship contenders Glenn Irwin, Danny Kent, and Danny Buchan were all caught up in the melee, forcing them out of the race and bringing out the BMW Safety Car. The situation escalated further when Luke Hedger crashed at Hawthorns, leading to a red flag and a race restart.

With the race distance reduced to just five laps, Vickers wasted no time in stamping his authority on the proceedings. He led from the start and managed to keep a charging Tommy Bridewell at bay. Bridewell, on the Honda Racing UK machine, pushed hard but had to settle for second place, crossing the line 1.188 seconds behind Vickers.

Kyle Ryde made it a fantastic day for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing by securing the final podium position, just 0.049 seconds behind Bridewell. This result highlighted the strength of the Yamaha package around the challenging Brands Hatch GP circuit.

Andrew Irwin continued Honda Racing UK’s strong showing with a solid fourth-place finish, while Leon Haslam brought his ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad home in fifth, demonstrating the competitiveness across multiple manufacturers.

Christian Iddon was the highest-placed Ducati rider in sixth, with Lee Jackson, Josh Brookes, Franco Bourne, and Charlie Nesbitt rounding out the top ten.

The shortened race format added an extra layer of intensity to the proceedings, with riders having to balance aggression with caution in the limited laps available. Vickers’ ability to lead from the front and manage the race in these challenging conditions further cements his growing reputation in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

As the dust settles on this dramatic sprint race, attention now turns to the final race of the weekend, where Vickers will be aiming for a clean sweep and his rivals will be desperate to halt his momentum.

Top 5 Results:

Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 7:11.170 Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – +1.188s Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – +1.237s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) – +2.566s Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) – +2.749s

With the championship battle intensifying and Vickers finding exceptional form, the final race of the Brands Hatch round promises to be a thrilling spectacle for British Superbike fans.