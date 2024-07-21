Sunday, July 21, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeVickers Doubles Up in Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

Vickers Doubles Up in Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Vickers Doubles Up in Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

Vickers Doubles Up In Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

Ryan Vickers continued his dominant form at Brands Hatch, securing his second victory of the weekend in a truncated and incident-filled Bennetts British Superbike Championship sprint race. The OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider showcased his prowess once again, holding off stiff competition to extend his winning streak.

The race began with high drama as a multi-rider incident unfolded at Paddock Hill Bend on the opening lap. Championship contenders Glenn Irwin, Danny Kent, and Danny Buchan were all caught up in the melee, forcing them out of the race and bringing out the BMW Safety Car. The situation escalated further when Luke Hedger crashed at Hawthorns, leading to a red flag and a race restart.

Vickers Doubles Up In Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

With the race distance reduced to just five laps, Vickers wasted no time in stamping his authority on the proceedings. He led from the start and managed to keep a charging Tommy Bridewell at bay. Bridewell, on the Honda Racing UK machine, pushed hard but had to settle for second place, crossing the line 1.188 seconds behind Vickers.

Vickers Doubles Up In Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

Kyle Ryde made it a fantastic day for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing by securing the final podium position, just 0.049 seconds behind Bridewell. This result highlighted the strength of the Yamaha package around the challenging Brands Hatch GP circuit.

Andrew Irwin continued Honda Racing UK’s strong showing with a solid fourth-place finish, while Leon Haslam brought his ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad home in fifth, demonstrating the competitiveness across multiple manufacturers.

Christian Iddon was the highest-placed Ducati rider in sixth, with Lee Jackson, Josh Brookes, Franco Bourne, and Charlie Nesbitt rounding out the top ten.

Vickers Doubles Up In Dramatic Brands Hatch Sprint

The shortened race format added an extra layer of intensity to the proceedings, with riders having to balance aggression with caution in the limited laps available. Vickers’ ability to lead from the front and manage the race in these challenging conditions further cements his growing reputation in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

As the dust settles on this dramatic sprint race, attention now turns to the final race of the weekend, where Vickers will be aiming for a clean sweep and his rivals will be desperate to halt his momentum.

Top 5 Results:

  1. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 7:11.170
  2. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – +1.188s
  3. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – +1.237s
  4. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) – +2.566s
  5. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) – +2.749s

With the championship battle intensifying and Vickers finding exceptional form, the final race of the Brands Hatch round promises to be a thrilling spectacle for British Superbike fans.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Ward Claims Maiden Victory in Dramatic Superstock Race at Brands Hatch
Next article
Mossey Dominates in Record-Breaking Superstock Victory at Brands Hatch