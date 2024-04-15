Viñales makes history with stunning COTA comeback

The first winner with three factories in the MotoGP™ era is crowned – and after slicing back through from P11 – as Marquez crashes, Acosta stuns and Bastianini grabs a late podium.

If you’re going to make history, it’s best to do it in style – and Maverick Viñales(Aprilia Racing) got the memo. After a chaotic start that saw the #12 punted down to P11, the race was absolutely on to claw back through the field and unleash his stunning pace, so that he did. Pass after pass after pass put him back in the postcode of the podium, and from there he threaded the needle to the front and got the hammer down to make history as the first rider to win with three manufacturers in the MotoGP™ era. And did we mention it was one of the greatest races of all time?

Behind Batmav, and not by much, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) came home second to become the youngest rider to take back-to-back premier class podiums, and the rookie was box office – as ever. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the podium, making a late move on Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). So where was Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™)? The #93 crashed out after he’d just grabbed the lead back from Acosta, sliding out over the run off and forced to watch from the sidelines.

Turn 1 caused a shuffle and set the scene for what was to come. Acosta took the holeshot with a storming start, and Martin caused a chain reaction with a tough move up the inside that sent Sprint winner Viñales wide, and a few more. But Martin converted that smash and grab into second behind Acosta, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) up a storming eight places into third. Soon, however, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) were on the scene.

Martin attacked Acosta once for the lead and was repelled, and then again but was repelled. The rookie pounded on at the front as the Championship leader looked increasingly impatient. And he had reason to be, with Bagnaia now right on their tail and Marc Marquez right on his.



The next shuffle came as Martin attacked and this time took over at the front. Sensing the time was now, Marquez immediately made his move on Bagnaia, and then the rookie ahead was just wide – allowing the #93 through to chase down Martin. The #89, #93, #1 and #31 were locked together, and soon enough after enough shuffles, Bastianini and Miller were right on their tail too.

At quarter distance into the final corner, Marquez struck against Martin. But there wasn’t space, and the eight-time World Champion had to pull out of it, lightly tagging the Ducati GP24 ahead. No harm done as the #89 kept the lead, but the loss of momentum saw Bagnaia and Acosta able to steamroller past Marquez too.

Meanwhile, Viñales was coming. After dropping to P11, he’d made it past a handful of riders already, including Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Alex Marquez(Gresini Racing MotoGP™), before passing Bastianini with 14 to go. His gap to the front was 2 seconds, next target Miller. That was done in Sector 1 with 13 to go. Now it was Bagnaia up ahead, with Marquez ahead of him and Acosta next. Meanwhile, Martin’s gap at the front had grown to just under a second as he started to make some breathing space.

Once Viñales was onto the back of Bagnaia, a spectacular duel ensued between the two as they danced a perfect 200mph ballet, but the reigning Champion couldn’t hold the Aprilia back. Now Viñales he was in pursuit of the top three and the podium, and Acosta had likewise been making hay.



The rookie had cut Championship leader Martin’s advantage right back down, and he had Marquez for company. Once a move was plausible the GASGAS struck for P1, pulling the door open to shoot past Martin and take over in the lead. Marquez was able to follow him through and take over second.

And so the rookie led the eight-time World Champion, as Viñales started to harry Martin for third. But the next move came from Marquez as he sliced through to lead, giving Acosta no right of reply. Was this crunch time for Viñales on the chase, if the #93 had the pace to start breaking away? If it could have been, it didn’t last long. It suddenly all came unravelled for Marc Marquez at Turn 11.

Sliding out from the lead, the American dream of an eighth win at the track was over for the #93, leaving the rookie to sail on to lead over the line. But that wasn’t for long either, with another dance about to begin – because Viñales was past Martin and onto Acosta.

The Aprilia was stuck to the back of the RC16 looking for a way past, which he found a lap later at Turn 11. From there he was able to pull out some tenths of breathing space for the moment, with the next action looking likely to come from Bastianini homing in on Martin. The Beast divebombed the Pramac at Turn 1 with five to go, but it was optimistic and the #89 hit back on the cutback, as you were.

From there the gaps went out, came back in, and went out again, and by the final lap Viñales just had to focus on getting to the flag to make history. Crossing the line after plummeting down the order and ending even the first lap in P9, the #12 won with a third different bike, taking his 75th podium and completing the double for the first time in his career. The hat-trick of pole, win and fastest lap likewise go the way of Viñales after a spectacular Sunday. Chapeau, as Acosta mimed on the cool down lap, is accurate.

The rookie sensation took second though, able to stay ahead of the battle to complete the podium which was won by Bastianini. The ‘Beast’ swooped past on the back straight on the penultimate lap, ensuring he remains second in the Championship behind Martin. And behind Martin on track, Bagnaia took fifth after a tougher weekend of it at the Americas GP.



Di Giannantonio came across the line to take sixth position, finishing ahead of the second Aprilia Racing machine of Aleix Espargaro. Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) took P8, ahead of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) after a great recovery ride following his qualifying in 17th. The South African finished the Grand Prix ahead of Raul Fernandez, who rounded out the top 10 at Trackhouse Racing’s home round.

That’s a wrap on COTA. What promised a tantalising showdown in one way quickly became another, with the 2024 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas sure to go down in history not just for the stats, but for the pure spectacle. One of those that has to be seen to be believed.

So now it’s on to the Spanish Grand Prix, with Martin 21 points clear of Bastianini in the Championship. And Viñales? He’s third, 24 points off the top. Those 20 that went begging in Portimao would seem to mask the fact that the #12 is currently the rider to beat in MotoGP™. Need we say more? See you in Jerez!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com