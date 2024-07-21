Ward Claims Maiden Victory in Dramatic Superstock Race at Brands Hatch

In a thrilling and unpredictable Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Brands Hatch, Tom Ward secured his first-ever victory in the series, capitalizing on a dramatic turn of events that saw the early leaders taken out of contention.

The race began with championship leader Davey Todd asserting his dominance from pole position, quickly establishing a lead and looking set for another strong performance. However, the complexion of the race changed dramatically on lap five when Scott Swann, attempting to overtake Joe Talbot for second place, lost control of his bike. In a heart-stopping moment, Swann’s machine slid across the track, collecting the unsuspecting Todd and ending both riders’ races in an instant.

This unexpected incident threw the race wide open, with Tom Ward seizing the opportunity to take control at the front. Riding for Armada Marine Cables Racing, Ward demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure, fending off a determined challenge from Luke Mossey on the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda.

As the checkered flag fell after 14 intense laps, Ward crossed the line just 0.350 seconds ahead of Mossey, securing a hard-fought and emotional maiden victory in the Superstock class. Joe Talbot, who had been involved in the earlier incident with Swann, recovered well to round out the podium in third place, 1.812 seconds behind the winner.

Josh Owens brought his IN Competition/SENCAT Aprilia home in fourth position, showcasing strong pace throughout the race, while Matt Truelove completed the top five on his TAG Racing Honda.

The race result has significant implications for the championship standings, with Todd’s non-finish potentially opening up the title fight. However, with another race scheduled for today, Todd will have an immediate opportunity to bounce back and minimize the damage to his championship aspirations.

Ward’s victory marks a significant milestone in his career and adds another layer of excitement to an already thrilling Superstock season. As the riders prepare for today’s race, all eyes will be on how Todd responds to yesterday’s setback and whether Ward can build on his breakthrough win.

Top 5 Results:

Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing) – 20:31.892 Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – +0.350s Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – +1.812s Josh Owens (IN Competition/SENCAT Aprilia) – +4.306s Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda) – +6.530s

With such an unpredictable and action-packed race, fans are eagerly anticipating today’s contest, which promises to be another thrilling chapter in this year’s Pirelli National Superstock Championship.