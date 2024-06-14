Wet and Wild: Riders Brave Tricky Conditions in Free Practice Sessions at Knockhill Racing Circuit for Round 4 of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Bennetts British Superbike Championship with Pirelli

The weather played a significant role in today’s practice sessions. Free Practice 1 started off in dry conditions but was soon interrupted by heavy downpours, leading to lots of standing water on the track. The session had to be stopped due to the treacherous conditions. It was later resumed once the rain let off and the track conditions improved.

In the Combined Free Practice classification, Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad) topped the timesheets with a lap of 48.117 seconds. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) was a close second, just 0.058 seconds adrift. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) rounded out the top three, 0.258 seconds off the pace.

The top six riders were separated by less than half a second, highlighting the competitiveness of the field. Danny Buchan (DAO Racing Kawasaki), Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad), and Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) completed the top six.

In Free Practice 1, Rory Skinner set the benchmark time of 48.117 seconds before the session was interrupted. Tommy Bridewell and Leon Haslam were second and third quickest, respectively.

Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) bounced back in Free Practice 2, topping the session with a lap of 52.323 seconds in wet conditions. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) and Danny Kent were second and third fastest, respectively.

The stage is set for an exciting qualifying session and races as the riders and teams adapt to the changeable weather conditions at Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup

In the Combined Free Practice classification, Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) set the pace with a lap time of 54.024 seconds. Rhys Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) was second quickest, 0.201 seconds behind, and Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) rounded out the top three, 0.272 seconds off the pace.

The top five in the combined classification were covered by just over half a second, with Luke Jones (Highsparks Ducati) and Alastair Seeley (Binch Pro Yamaha) completing the top five.

In Free Practice 1, held in drizzly and wet conditions, Jack Kennedy topped the timesheets with his lap of 54.024 seconds. Rhys Irwin and Luke Stapleford were second and third fastest, respectively.

Alastair Seeley bounced back in Free Practice 2, setting the benchmark time of 54.715 seconds in wet conditions. Shane Richardson (Astro-JJR Hippo Suzuki) and Luke Jones were second and third quickest in the session.

In the GP2 class, Keo Walker (RD Racing Triumph) was the fastest rider in the combined classification, placing 12th overall with a lap time of 56.437 seconds. Jack Nixon (Kramer Racing) and Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing) were the next quickest GP2 competitors.

Mikey Hardie (ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki) led the way in the HEL Supersport Cup, finishing as the top Cup rider in 15th overall with a time of 56.198 seconds in the combined classification. Lynden Leatherland (GL Fabrications Racing Yamaha) and Adon Davie (JDF Racing Ducati) were the second and third fastest Cup competitors, respectively.

The tricky wet conditions provided a challenge for the Supersport, GP2, and Supersport Cup riders, but with the top competitors in each class separated by small margins, an exciting qualifying session and races are in store.

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance

In the Combined Free Practice classification, Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) set the benchmark with a lap time of 53.459 seconds. Scott Swann (Swann Racing Honda) was second fastest, just 0.158 seconds behind, and Ash Beech (Jones Dorling Racing Honda) completed the top three, a mere 0.003 seconds adrift of Swann.

The top four riders in the combined classification were covered by less than three tenths of a second, with Simon Reid (Cumins by Team IWR Honda) taking fourth spot.

In Free Practice 1, held in overcast and wet conditions, Ash Beech led the way with a lap time of 53.620 seconds. Joe Talbot and Simon Reid were second and third quickest, respectively.

Joe Talbot improved his pace in Free Practice 2 to top the session with his time of 53.459 seconds, still in wet conditions. Scott Swann and Josh Owens (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) were second and third fastest in FP2.

Notable performances came from Ben Luxton (CFS Filtration Racing Honda) and David Allingham (SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing BMW), who consistently ran inside the top eight throughout both practice sessions.

Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing), a regular front-runner, appeared to struggle in the tricky conditions, placing 10th in the combined classification.

With the top competitors closely matched and the weather conditions likely to remain changeable, the scene is set for a thrilling qualifying session and race in the Pirelli National Superstock category.

Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance

In the Combined Free Practice classification, Richard Cooper (PHR Performance Triumph) set the benchmark with a lap time of 55.869 seconds. Ash Barnes (Raceways Yamaha) was second fastest, 1.115 seconds behind, while Aaron Silvester (MIH Solutions / Macadam Racing Triumph) completed the top three, just 0.091 seconds adrift of Barnes.

The top six riders in the combined classification were separated by less than 1.7 seconds, with Rossi Banham (RB Racing Yamaha), Edoardo Colombi (Gradara Corse Asd Aprilia), and Harrison Dessoy (Rev2Race Yamaha) rounding out the top six.

In Free Practice 1, held in drizzly and wet conditions, Ash Barnes topped the timesheets with a lap time of 57.561 seconds. Aaron Silvester and Rossi Banham were second and third quickest, respectively.

Richard Cooper made a strong impression in Free Practice 2, setting the overall benchmark time of 55.869 seconds in wet conditions. Ash Barnes and Aaron Silvester maintained their strong form, finishing second and third in the session.

Notable performances came from Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing Triumph) and Charlie Atkins (Symcirrus Motorsport Kawasaki), who consistently placed inside the top nine across both practice sessions.

Katie Hand (MIH Solutions / Macadam Racing Triumph) was the fastest female competitor, placing 21st in the combined classification.

With a mix of machinery from Triumph, Yamaha, Aprilia, and Kawasaki, the Pirelli National Sportbike category promises close competition in qualifying and the races, especially if the wet weather conditions persist.