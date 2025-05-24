Wet start to Pre-Classic.

Six weeks of dry, sunny weather came to an abrupt halt a couple of hours before the first practice session for the Pre-TT Classic meeting began on the 4.25 miles of the Billown Circuit in the south of the Isle of Man. By the time that the machines began practice the roads were properly wet and the light had dived off a cliff. Nothing was to be gained by pushing hard on the track; but the session was useful for bedding in parts and giving the newcomers their escorted laps. It was the usual suspects who topped the lap charts; but the times should prove to be merely of academic interest with dry weather expected for Saturday afternoon’s practice session.

Top in the Singles were Will Loder (350cc) and Ewan Hamilton (250cc). Andy Hornby led the 1100cc class on his Trident. The Junior Superbike class was led by Grant Thompson; the 400cc class was led by Alan Oversby. The Senior 500cc class; which should be a highlight race; was led by Oversby from Nigel Moore and Harley Rushton. The 250cc Lightweight was headed by Barry Davidson; with Ewan Hamilton top of the pile in the 125cc class. The Junior promises to be a race to remember with many potential winners. fastest on the night were Oversby, Rushton and Michael Titchmarsh. In the Superbikes fastest through the darkness and lying water was Grant Thompson; Andy Farrell was second with Andy Hornby third. Last out were the chairs; they had trouble gaining traction of the Castletown Corner and threw up large plumes of spray. Fastest was the Lambert / Haynes partnership; with Howles / Coppock second ahead of newcomers Noel / Dehouck.

All being well Saturday afternoon will see another practice session for each class. The evening will see the first four races; hopefully the forecast for a damp evening will prove to be inaccurate.