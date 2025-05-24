Assen Confirmed as Host of The 2027 Monster Energy FIM Motocross Of Nations

The announcement was made during a special press conference at the MXGP of France in Ernée on Saturday, where Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo, FIM / CMS Director Antonio Alia, K.N.M.V Director Wim Mulder and 2027 Monster Energy FIM MXoN Organizer Lee Van Dam and Theo Verdegem gathered to reveal the return of the legendary event to Dutch soil.

The home for the 2027 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the 80th edition of the biggest event in World Motocross, will once more be “The Cathedral of Speed”, the legendary TT Circuit Assen motorsports venue in the Drenthe region of The Netherlands.

This will be the tenth time in the event’s history that it has taken place on Dutch soil, as the very first one was also held in the Netherlands, at the circuit of Wassenaar. With a century of motorcycle sport history behind it, Assen is a bikes-only Mecca that first played host to World Motocross in 2015 and hosted an MXGP event for four consecutive years before holding the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, famously won by the host nation! It was the first Dutch team win, and so far, the only one ever in the event’s history, with Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, and Calvin Vlaanderen hoisting the Chamberlain Trophy aloft after charging bravely through extremely wet conditions to win by a massive margin over Team Belgium in second position, with Team Great Britain in third!

While Herlings has won every GP he contested at the venue, and celebrated clinching his first MXGP title there in 2018, it was Coldenhoff who took both race wins at the 2019 Nations to truly push his team towards victory, although “The Bullet” fought from outside the Top 20 to claim a brilliant fourth in the third race, after completing a Dutch 1-2 behind Coldenhoff in race one.

The circuit is built around the tarmac circuit’s final corners and pit lane complex, with the local area’s deep sand an inherent feature of the track’s challenge for the riders. The main grandstands will offer shelter and great viewing for the fans who are certain to flock to the event as they do every year!

David Luongo: “We are proud to bring the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations back to Assen in 2027. The previous edition at this legendary venue left a lasting impression on fans and teams alike, and The Netherlands has always played a key role in the history of our sport. Hosting the 80th edition of this iconic event at such an iconic circuit is the perfect combination. Together with the FIM, the K.N.M.V. and the local organizers, we are fully committed to delivering another world-class celebration of motocross that will honour both the legacy and the future of the MXoN.”

Antonio Alia: “It’s truly exciting to see the continued evolution and professionalizsation of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Returning to the Netherlands in 2027 brings back memories of an unforgettable edition in Assen, where, despite difficult weather, the organization, facilities and teamwork demonstrated what’s possible when everyone works together at the highest level. With the support of the KNMV and the experienced team behind the 2019 success, we’re confident that 2027 will not only meet expectations, but help set new standards for the future of this great event.”

Wim Mulder: “That the Motocross of Nations – the most prestigious motocross event of the year – will be held again in the Netherlands in 2027 is something that brings us great satisfaction at KNMV. We proudly look forward to following the performances of the Dutch athletes at this major motocross event of the year. With the excellent infrastructure of the TT Circuit and the experience of organizer Motorclub Assen in collaboration with LDP, we look forward to the event with great confidence.”

Lee van Dam: “We are very excited to welcome the Motocross of Nations back to Assen for the 80th edition of this prestigious annual event. The 2019 MXoN remains one of the highlights in the rich sporting history of the TT Circuit, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. The return of the Nations is a testament to the passion and dedication of the Dutch motocross community. As organizers, both the Motorclub Assen and LDP International are proud to once again host this iconic event, showcasing the TT Circuit’s unique atmosphere, and elevating the fan experience at this world-class motorsport venue.”

The 80th Edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is sure to be another incredible spectacle!

Main Photo: (left to Right) Wim Mulder, David Luongo, Lee van Dam, Kay de Wolf, Antonio Alia

Bottom Photo: (left to Right) Calvin Vlaanderen, Cas Valk, Barry Forschelen, Lee Van Dam, Wim Mulder, Rick Elzinga, Kay de Wolf, Jeffrey Herlings, Brian Bogers, Glenn Coldenhoff

