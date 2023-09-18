Vincent Line up for Autumn Ardingly Show

Ardingly Classic Bike Show and Jumble returns to The South of England Showground on Sunday 29th October 2023, rounding off the season in style with a Vincent theme.

Vincent is synonymous with world speed records; perhaps the most notable being American rider Rolland ‘Rollie’ Free’s bathing suit ride on the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1948.

Riding a Black Lightning, Free stripped to his swimming shorts to reduce drag on his final run, which he made lying flat with legs outstretched and his head tucked. He covered the mile in 23.9 seconds, passing the 150mph barrier, and on the return run reaching a record average speed of 150.313mph.

Celebrating this and the marque’s many other racing and record-breaking achievements, Ardingly organisers Elk Promotions and the Vincent OC have arranged a show-stopping line-up of racing Vincents for visitors to see. They will also be able to hear a selection, in the fire-up paddock.

Of particular interest are the Mighty Mouse and Super Mouse drag bikes, built by legendary racer Brian Chapman. These unique machines were still racing, and winning, into the early 1980s.

With nearly two acres of classic motorcycle show and autojumble undercover as well as jumble stalls in the open air, alongside Vincent there will be many other makes and models of classic motorcycles represented at Ardingly.

An array of club stands and plenty of private entries of pre-1980 machines will be on show in the main Jubilee show hall. Visitors wishing to enter their own bike can do so online on the Elk Promotions website.

The all-motorcycle autojumble and trade stands – offering new and used spares, accessories, clothing, tools and more – will fill up the remaining space inside the halls, with additional pitches outdoors.

Workshop Clear-Out stalls are available at the bargain price of just £20 per plot (pre-book only). The Free BikeMart display-to-sell area also returns, offering the opportunity to buy and sell complete machines.

As always, a range of catering – hand picked by the organisers – will also be on offer, to recharge and refresh busy bargain hunters.

The South of England Showground is located at Ardingly, nr Gatwick RH17 6TL. Eight miles from junction 10 of the M23.

Admission is from 10am and tickets cost just £7, with no charge for accompanied children under 16. Earlybird tickets are valid from 8am and cost £10. Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other information can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.uk