Acosta leads Moto2 onto fresh turf

The perfect way to hit back after a couple of tougher rounds is to stamp some authority back on the front, and that’s exactly what Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) did in Misano.

His lead increased once again, but now it’s a whole new challenge at Buddh International Circuit and it could be a full reset, with many of the key players arriving in some very different quandaries.

Before Misano, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) probably would have voted for that full reset, but the Italian was back in the podium fight on home turf and he’ll want to keep that going and use experience on the bike in his favour. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) wants a whole lot more on turf never raced by his rivals though, and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) needs to bounce back.

Austria winner and Misano podium finisher Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) wouldn’t be too upset with a continuing of the status quo as his form continues though, and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) was back on that form as he returned to the rostrum for the first time since France. On a circuit new for everyone, however, could it be an opportunity for some of the fast faces who haven’t quite cracked the rostrum to make it work for them?

We’ll find out on Sunday at 13:45 (GMT +5:30) as the intermediate class take on the inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India!

