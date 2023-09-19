Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour: full optional travel

With the second episode of the 2024 World Première, Ducati presents the new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour. A model dedicated to Ducatisti who love to travel without limits, in maximum comfort and safety. A Multistrada for travellers who pay attention to details, who always demand the best from their Ducati, even in style. A motorbike complete with all the accessories to travel long distances “in first class”. The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour comes about during the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Multistrada, and encapsulates all the values and characteristics that have always made it a motorcycle ahead of its time.

The Multistrada is in fact the flagship on which Ducati has introduced innovations and technological developments, such as Riding Modes, which have redefined the standards of the motorcycle industry.

The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is a Full Optional motorcycle based on the S model with Travel & Radar setup. It is in fact equipped as standard with a radar system with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) to improve safety and riding comfort. Still regarding safety, the TPMS system, which shows the tyre pressure on the dashboard, and additional LED lights (standard) to improve visibility at night and in fog, are fitted as standard on the Grand Tour.

The side panniers, standard on the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, are integrated with the livery of the motorbike. Thanks to the overall volume of 60 litres, they allow you to take everything you need with you even on longer journeys. The central stand, included in the standard equipment, helps to make all operations on the cases easier and safer, from assembly and disassembly to opening and closing.

Comfort on the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is also increased by the standard equipment of heated grips and rider and passenger seats. Furthermore, the presence of the hands-free fuel cap simplifies refuelling, allowing you to always keep the motorbike key in your pocket.

Finally, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour incorporates several updates adopted on the V4 Rally. The handlebar is in fact mounted rigidly on the steering head, without silent blocks, providing a more direct riding feeling without compromising comfort. The passenger seat is the model introduced on the V4 Rally, for optimal support on long journeys, and like that of the rider it is embellished with an external covering with dedicated graphics.

Furthermore, to improve thermal comfort, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour adopts heat shields on the swingarm and on the left side of the rear subframe, and closable ducts in the leg area. The compartment dedicated to the smartphone is now ventilated.

As on all the motorbikes of the Multistrada V4 family, the Grand Tour is also equipped with the navigation system based on the Phone Mirroring solution which allows you to transform the 6.5″ TFT dashboard into a colour map navigator with all the necessary information for riding the motorcycle.

On the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour there is the Minimum Preload function, which allows the rider to lower the motorbike when stopping and when travelling at low speed, reducing shock absorber preload to a minimum. The Easy Lift function, on the other hand, reduces the effort required to lift the motorbike from the side stand by opening the suspension hydraulics when the key is ON.

The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour completes the family made up of the V4 Pikes Peak, designed for lovers of sporty riding, and the Multistrada V4 Rally, dedicated to Globetrotters who don’t stop even when the tarmac roads come to an end.

The Multistrada V4 is designed to allow Ducatisti to travel without limits in maximum peace of mind thanks to benchmark maintenance intervals (valve clearance check set every 60,000 km) and the 4EVER Ducati and Roadside Assistance programs. The former offers a warranty valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage*. The Roadside Assistance programme, offered on all Multistrada V4s, adds roadside assistance, transport for rider and passenger, a replacement vehicle and overnight stay in a four-star hotel in the event of problems that should occur during the ride to the standard warranty coverage period. All this with the peace of mind offered by a network of more than 800 official Ducati dealers in over 90 countries around the world.

Styling

The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is enhanced by dedicated graphics, elegant and dynamic at the same time. The livery of the superstructures is reflected in the black colour for the frame, swingarm, steering plates, side cases and handlebars. The rider and passenger seats are embellished with dedicated graphics.

Engine

The 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine delivers 170 hp (125 kW) at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm (12.7 kgm) at 8,750 rpm, with a particularly linear torque curve to guarantee a smooth and progressive response at all speeds. The performance of this engine, combined with its total weight of just 66.7 kg, allows the V4 Granturismo to confirm itself as the category benchmark for power and lightness. These numbers are combined with refined technical solutions, such as the counter-rotating crankshaft, derived from the experience gained by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, which works “against” the gyroscopic inertia of the wheels. The results are a fluid delivery at low rpm, robust torque at medium speeds and power at high speeds.

Electronics

In addition to the systems already mentioned, the electronic package of the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour offers the state of the art in the motorcycle sector for safety, comfort, performance and connectivity. The inertial platform (IMU) manages the operation of ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Lights (DCL) and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), which makes restarting on inclined roads simple.

On the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, the inertial platform also communicates continuously with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) semi-active suspension control system. This system is not only capable of analysing riding conditions and adjusting the fork and shock absorber hydraulics instantly, but for the first time it also integrates the Autolevelling function.

Autolevelling recognizes the bike’s set-up and adjusts it autonomously to bring the seat back to the ideal height from the ground in the different riding configurations, adding to the (manual) options already available to the user: rider, rider plus cases, rider and passenger, rider and passenger plus cases.

Finally, the smartphone mirroring functions, implemented through the Ducati Connect system, allow you to control your phone and music in a simple and intuitive way.

Customization

However, the complete equipment of the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour offers ample margin for customization. To meet the ergonomic needs of the rider and passenger, the accessories catalogue offers a variety of saddles, a motorcycle lowering set and several options for the windshield.

Ducatisti who wish to further enhance the tourer qualities of the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour can adopt additional luggage solutions, designed for both the tank and the rear plate, such as a top case or soft bag.

It is also possible to make the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour sportier and embellish it with different carbon fibre trim components, levers and footrests machined from solid aluminium, dynamic LED indicators and brake and clutch fluid reservoirs machined from solid.

Apparel

Ducati has also specifically created some items of apparel to fully enjoy the touring possibilities of the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour. The Atacama C2 suit, for example, with large areas dedicated to ventilation, detachable sleeves and three independent layers, including thermal lining and waterproof membrane, to offer comfort in all weather conditions.

Alternatively, the Strada C5 suit, made of a comfortable, robust stretch fabric with modular thermal protection, thanks to the detachable internal Gore-Tex® membrane and an internal down jacket that can also be used on its own once the motorbike is parked.

Colours and availability

The new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from November in Grand Tour livery only.

*Valid only in Europe

Main standard equipment