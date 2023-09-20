Indian Motorcycle offers low-rate 3% APR deals on Indian FTR and Scout

Indian Motorcycle UK has announced low-rate 3% APR finance deals on Indian FTR and Scout models.

Starting from September 4 and running through October 31, the limited-time promotion presents a fantastic opportunity for customers to ride away on their dream bikes with PCP payments as low as £115.00 per month for an Indian Scout and £119 per month for an Indian FTR.

Alternatively, for riders not looking for finance, there is the choice between an extra £1,000 trade-in allowance or £1,000 of credit towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel ordered at the same time as the motorcycle.

Andy Simpson, National Sales Manager for Indian Motorcycle, said,“The riding season isn’t over yet and with the punchy American muscle of the FTR and iconic Scout both available on low-rate finance until the end of October, it’s a great time for a test ride and to grab yourself a great deal. Whether you’re looking for a great monthly payment, a better trade-in offer or looking to personalise your ride, or yourself, with official merchandise – no one is left out.”

3% APR Finance Campaign Details for 2023 FTR & Scout Models:

● 3% APR finance under Personal Contract Plan or Hire Purchase.

See the representative finance examples below.

£1,000 Campaign Details for 2022 and 2023 FTR & Scout Models:

● £1,000 Trade-In allowance.

Or

● £1,000 or credit towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel.

Items must be ordered simultaneously with the bike purchase. Cannot be combined with 3% APR finance.

For full details of these and other offers, including terms and conditions, please visit the Offers page of the Indian Motorcycle UK website.

To arrange a test ride, riders can visit their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership [FIND A DEALER] or use this LINK.

Indian Scout Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian Scout Bobber in Onyx Black Smoke (23MY)

Monthly payments: £115

Term of agreement: 37 months

Annual mileage: 4,000

Customer deposit: £2,573.98

Cash price: £12,995

Total amount of credit: £10,421.02

Option to purchase fee: £10

Optional final payment: £7,081

Total amount payable: 13,794.98

Rate of interest (fixed): 2.91%

APR: Representative 3% APR

Indian FTR Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian FTR in Onyx Black with Lime Graphics (23MY)

Monthly payments: £119

Term of agreement: 37 months

Annual mileage: 4,000

Customer deposit: £2,664.49

Cash price: £12,995

Total amount of credit: £10,330.51

Option to purchase fee: £10

Optional final payment: £6,931

Total amount payable: 13,799.49

Rate of interest (fixed): 2.92%

APR: Representative 3% APR

Additional dealership & on-road charges apply and may vary between official Indian motorcycle dealerships.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.co.uk and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/