Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeManufacturersIndian MotorcyclesIndian Motorcycle offers low-rate 3% APR deals on Indian FTR and Scout

Indian Motorcycle offers low-rate 3% APR deals on Indian FTR and Scout

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Indian Motorcycle offers low-rate 3% APR deals on Indian FTR and Scout

Indian Motorcycle Offers Low-rate 3% Apr Deals On Indian Ftr And ScoutIndian Motorcycle UK has announced low-rate 3% APR finance deals on Indian FTR and Scout models.

Starting from September 4 and running through October 31, the limited-time promotion presents a fantastic opportunity for customers to ride away on their dream bikes with PCP payments as low as £115.00 per month for an Indian Scout and £119 per month for an Indian FTR.

Alternatively, for riders not looking for finance, there is the choice between an extra £1,000 trade-in allowance or £1,000 of credit towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel ordered at the same time as the motorcycle.

Andy Simpson, National Sales Manager for Indian Motorcycle, said,“The riding season isn’t over yet and with the punchy American muscle of the FTR and iconic Scout both available on low-rate finance until the end of October, it’s a great time for a test ride and to grab yourself a great deal. Whether you’re looking for a great monthly payment, a better trade-in offer or looking to personalise your ride, or yourself, with official merchandise – no one is left out.”

Indian Motorcycle Offers Low-rate 3% Apr Deals On Indian Ftr And Scout3% APR Finance Campaign Details for 2023 FTR & Scout Models:

● 3% APR finance under Personal Contract Plan or Hire Purchase.
See the representative finance examples below.

£1,000 Campaign Details for 2022 and 2023 FTR & Scout Models:

● £1,000 Trade-In allowance.
Or
● £1,000 or credit towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel.
Items must be ordered simultaneously with the bike purchase. Cannot be combined with 3% APR finance.

For full details of these and other offers, including terms and conditions, please visit the Offers page of the Indian Motorcycle UK website.

To arrange a test ride, riders can visit their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership [FIND A DEALER] or use this LINK.

Indian Scout Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian Scout Bobber in Onyx Black Smoke (23MY)
Monthly payments: £115
Term of agreement: 37 months
Annual mileage: 4,000
Customer deposit: £2,573.98
Cash price: £12,995
Total amount of credit: £10,421.02
Option to purchase fee: £10
Optional final payment: £7,081
Total amount payable: 13,794.98
Rate of interest (fixed): 2.91%
APR: Representative 3% APR

Indian Motorcycle Offers Low-rate 3% Apr Deals On Indian Ftr And ScoutIndian FTR Representative PCP Finance Example:

Model: Indian FTR in Onyx Black with Lime Graphics (23MY)
Monthly payments: £119
Term of agreement: 37 months
Annual mileage: 4,000
Customer deposit: £2,664.49
Cash price: £12,995
Total amount of credit: £10,330.51
Option to purchase fee: £10
Optional final payment: £6,931
Total amount payable: 13,799.49
Rate of interest (fixed): 2.92%
APR: Representative 3% APR

Additional dealership & on-road charges apply and may vary between official Indian motorcycle dealerships.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.co.uk and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour: full optional travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour: Full Optional Travel

Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour: full optional travel

Frank Duggan - 0