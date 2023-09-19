LCR Honda IDEMITSU and Takaaki Nakagami Extend Contract For 2024

LCR Honda IDEMITSU proudly announces the renewal of Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami for the 2024 season.

31-year-old Nakagami jumped into the MotoGP category alongside LCR Honda IDEMITSU, and since that moment, both the rider and the team have worked unceasingly to make the most out of every season. He is one of the riders who know the Honda best, and considering his experience, the team, and HRC have agreed with Nakagami for the next year to continue developing the bike and fighting for the positions that matter.

Through the time together, the Japanese confirmed his work capacity, commitment, and fighting spirit through these years, which perfectly matches LCR’s philosophy. Cheers to a brighter future together!

Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda Team Principal

“I’m proud to count on Nakagami for another year. He’s a fast rider who can get good results, and alongside HRC, we believe it’s time to keep pushing, as he’s one of the most experienced guys with this bike. We will give our best to fight for the positions we aim for”.

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda IDEMITSU rider

“I feel LCR is part of my family, and of course, I’m excited to be with them for another season. I want to thank them and HRC for the opportunity, as I know we are a good match. Now it’s time to work even harder to be ready for the future”.