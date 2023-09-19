Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAccessoriesCardo Systems announces dedicated Shoei adapter and new mounting kit for half...

Cardo Systems announces dedicated Shoei adapter and new mounting kit for half helmets

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Cardo Systems announces dedicated Shoei adapter and new mounting kit for half helmets

Cardo Systems Announces Dedicated Shoei Adapter And New Mounting Kit For Half HelmetsCardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today announced two new additions to its accessory range with the introduction of a dedicated adapter mount for Shoei helmets and a new Half Helmet Kit.

Available for the Shoei Neotec 2, GT-Air 2, and the J-Cruise 2 helmets, the new dedicated adapter offers a sleek and simple fitment solution for users of the PACKTALK EDGE, Neo and Custom, utilising Shoei’s pre-engineered mounting area to offer riders more freedom in their choice of communication systems.

The Shoei PACKTALK helmet adapter kit is available from all Cardo Systems dealers with an MSRP of €20.95.Cardo Systems Announces Dedicated Shoei Adapter And New Mounting Kit For Half Helmets

For riders looking to use PACKTALK EDGE devices on an open-faced styled helmet, or Half Shells, the new and improved Half Helmet Kit offers a simplified and more complete solution.

Featuring an all-in-one design, integrating the device cradle, the new kit offers a shorter and more compact speaker cable and a pre-connected microphone to cradle set-up courtesy of a boom microphone that is pre-installed as a single unit.

The PACKTALK EDGE Half Helmet Kit is available from all Cardo Systems dealers with an MSRP of €69.95.

For more Cardo Systems news check out our dedicated page Cardo Systems News

or head to the official Cardo Systems website cardosystems.com/Cardo Systems Announces Dedicated Shoei Adapter And New Mounting Kit For Half Helmets

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
LCR Honda IDEMITSU and Takaaki Nakagami Extend Contract For 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Lcr Honda Idemitsu And Takaaki Nakagami Extend Contract For 2024

LCR Honda IDEMITSU and Takaaki Nakagami Extend Contract For 2024

Frank Duggan - 0