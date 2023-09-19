MotoAmerica’s Season Finale At New Jersey Motorsports Park Has It All

The Final Round Of The MotoAmerica Championship In New Jersey Is Brimming With Fan Activity, September 22-24

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, will throw out its “Welcome” mat to fans one last time in 2023 with the series visiting New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, for its finale, September 22-24.

Inarguably the most fan-friendly motorsport championship in the country, MotoAmerica spectators are given the opportunity to roam freely between the paddock area (which is home to the teams that make up the series), and the abundance of spectator areas that the popular 2.25-mile Thunderbolt Raceway provides.

The open paddock is a fan’s delight as it allows spectators to roam freely from team to team where they can watch crews doing everything from complete rebuilds to fine tuning the motorcycles that compete in all five of the MotoAmerica classes racing at NJMP – Medallia Superbike, REV’IT! Twins Cup, Mission King Of The Baggers, Junior Cup and Supersport.

It’s also in the paddock where spectators get the chance to mingle with their favorite riders as they are out and about throughout the weekend and happy to catch up with their fans. If you miss them on Friday and Saturday, you can most definitely find them for a photo and/or an autographed poster during the popular Dunlop Hot Pit Walk and Autograph session that’s held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Although you won’t find closer on-track racing than in the MotoAmerica Championship, including a Mission King Of The Baggers title chase that will likely not be decided until the last lap of the final race of the year on Sunday afternoon, there’s also plenty of rapid-fire entertainment off the track, and the activities at NJMP are the most plentiful of the season.

Here’s a rundown of the off-track activities at NJMP for the season finale:

Off-track action promises to be every bit as exciting with everything from DJ Vader spinning vinyl all three days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which coincides with the Clutch Control Moto Show that will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all three days.

Friday will kick off three days of the 1 Wheel Revolution Stunt Show with three shows scheduled for Friday (12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.), Saturday (11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.).

Beginning on Saturday, MotoAmerica’s youngest fans can check out the free carnival that opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Demo rides from Yamaha and CF Moto will also take place on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for licensed motorcyclists wanting to do more than just kick tires.

For those riding their own motorcycles to the track, the Harley-Davidson parade laps are scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Cardo guests joining in on the Sunday ride. Staging for the rides will be at the turn-one end of the paddock near the medical center 45 minutes before the scheduled ride on Saturday (11 a.m.) and 30 minutes prior on Sunday (10:30 a.m.) at the same location.

The ShowoutBoyz Stunt Show gets rolling on Saturday with two shows scheduled for noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Sunday, the shows are slated for 10:30 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

More kids’ stuff: the AllKidsBike Strider Zone will be open all three days, beginning on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, youngsters can ride the bikes again from Noon to 4 p.m.

Those wanting to check out the bikes in the V-Twin Visionary Show can do so throughout the weekend with judging taking place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with awards to be handed out an hour later at 3:30 p.m.

VIP Ticket Holders will get the chance to go out to the starting grid for the first of two Mission King Of The Baggers races on Saturday at 3:50 p.m. prior to the start of the race.

The mega Clutch Control Pool Party will take place at the Finish Line Pub from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday night and will feature music by DJ Vader. The party is open to the public and is hosted by the one and only Allen Lane.

The final day of racing on Sunday at NJMP will feature the Dunlop Hot Pit Walk and Autograph Session from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

VIP Ticket Holders will get another shot at a grid walk and this one will be held prior to Medallia Superbike race two at 2:50 p.m.

The weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the series finale of the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, and the race is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m.

In addition to the five classes of MotoAmerica racing taking place on the big track, make sure you head over to the karting facility to watch the youngest of the MotoAmerica racers competing in the Mission Mini Cup By Motul races on Friday and Saturday afternoon. See if you can spot the next Superstar. Practice and qualifying takes place throughout the day with the youngsters starting their racing program at 3 p.m. on Friday and 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

For the complete MotoAmerica fan-activity schedule, click HERE



For the complete MotoAmerica race schedule, click HERE

