Moto3: India could prove a pivotal point in the fight for the crown

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Moto3 - Indian Gp - ReviewThere are now five riders within 21 points and six within 29 in the fight for the 2023 Moto3™ crown, and Championship leader Daniel Holgado’s (Red Bull KTM Tech3) gap is now just four points ahead of closest challenger Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

Next up it’s Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), then Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), before David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) enters the chat in fifth. He was 46 points off the top before Misano, but after another stunning win it’s now just 21. Ivan Ortola (MTA Angeluss Team) is the rider sixth overall and he can’t be counted out either…

The good news for the newer faces on the grid is that the veterans don’t have any experience in India either. But the bad news is it’s the last venue that’s true of before a long, long run of flyaways that seem almost tailor made for the likes of Sasaki, Masia and Öncü. So India, with another 25 points in play, could truly prove crucial. Tune in for Moto3™’s debut in India this weekend, with lights out at 12:30 (GMT +5:30) on Sunday!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Vincent Line up for Autumn Ardingly Show

