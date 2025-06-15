Worldssp300: Fernandez Takes The Win And The Championship Lead

A start line incident between Emanuele Cazzaniga (Racestar Trasimeno) and Felix Mulya (ProGP NitiRacing) saw the initial staging of the 12 lap WorldSSP300 race red flagged.

As a result the race was reduced to 8 laps when proceedings got back underway. When racing restarted Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) took the holeshot from Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing).

On an action packed final lap the lead changed multiple times in the leading group. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) led out of the final corner but on the drag to the line he was slipstreamed by Benat Fernandez. The Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove rider’s second victory of the season came after leading just one lap in the final metres.

Just 0.035s covered the podium with David Salvador in third position. The Team ProDina XCI rider had a Long Lap Penalty in the early laps but kept a cool head to get back into victory contention for the final laps. He held off his teammate Antonio Torres and Carter Thompson to take the final step on the podium.

Coming into this round Buis was the championship leader but after contact at Turn 11 on the opening lap he settled into the group and finished in tenth position. The Dutchman was less than one second behind the race winner in the closely fight of the lead group.

Championship Highlights

Benat Fernandez leads the World Championship by just a single point from Julio Garcia.

Kawasaki leads the Manufacturers’ Standings by 25 points.

P1 – Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove)

“This weekend was very important for us. We’ve now finished the first half of the season and we can fight for the championship. I feel good and we are calm because we are all really close in the standings. I’m happy because I won this race. It was our target for this weekend even if it wasn’t fully expected. We need to keep working and performing well every weekend. It’s definitely better for us to be at the front but in every race it is crazy. You are always in a group and you need to be ready for anything. We just need to keep working hard.”

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove)

2. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Italka Racing) +0.009s

3. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.026s

4. Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) +0.099s

5. Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) +0.049s

6.Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.203s

Fastest lap: Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) 1’49.106s

