HOT HEADLINES: a new leader and possible return of the Champion

The #93 has been knocked off the top of the standings by his brother, Bagnaia’s up and running after a first win and the chance of the return we’ve all been waiting for.

Destination Doha: Lusail International Circuit is the venue for the fourth round of MotoGP™ in 2025 and we arrive with a plethora of stories and question marks after a scintillating Americas GP. Under the floodlights, the most emotional and dramatic moments have often occurred. Can we get a third different winner in four rounds and like so many times before, can it be a first-time victor at that? And, with the possible return of ‘The Martinator’, whilst Qatar is Round 4, it’s now the place where the 2025 we dreamed of really starts…

WILL DOHA BE THE ONE? Alex Marquez leads the way to Lusail

Leading the Championship but without a win in the premier class, Alex Marquez’s (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) six P2s thus far in 2025 – three in Sprints and three in Grands Prix – see him come into Qatar with the aim of grabbing a first Grand Prix win. He’s a point ahead of his brother, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), in-turn a winner in Qatar only in 2014 as far as the premier class is concerned, and who seeks revenge in red after a crash at COTA saw his Championship lead evaporate. Casey Stoner, Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio all took their first MotoGP win at Lusail, will Alex Marquez join the list at a track that’s not high-up on his brother’s hit list?

UP AND RUNNING: Bagnaia opens his victory account for 2025

Victory in 2024’s Qatar GP went to Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), however, as he notched up a first win under the floodlights. Lusail could prove the perfect place for Pecco to prove how he took those 11 GP wins last year – back on turf that doesn’t historically favour his new teammate. His stunning win count wasn’t enough to clinch the title last year, proving – just like Marquez ceding the lead at COTA – that it’s not all about grandstand wins. Being there to profit from that error is exactly what he needed to do in Texas.

THREE TO BECOME FOUR? Martin set for potential return at Lusail

After a difficult pre-season of injuries, for the first time in 2025, there could be one more heavy-hitting name on track that we’ve all waited for: the #1 of Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing). The reigning World Champion will need to pass a Thursday medical check but all signs so far is that he intends to ride and at least give it a go. Twice on pole and twice third at Lusail, expect fireworks should Martin be back on the starting grid. Advertisement

IN FORM: past Qatar successes and 2025 strength

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) came firing through to claim a first rostrum of the year at COTA. The 2023 Lusail winner – and what a memorable win it was – now sits fifth in the standings, 11 points behind teammate Franco Morbidelli, who somehow hasn’t had a top ten in the premier class at Lusail. Often a place where rookies perform well, Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) is sixth in the overall standings and after his race pace at COTA and his strong opening to 2025, he will be looking to put himself at the sharp end again. It’s a track he’s been racing at since his start in the Asia Talent Cup.

Fighting through from outside the top ten to a fine P6 at COTA was Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), who is certainly aiming for a more straightforward weekend after a more tumultuous time in Texas. He’s hoping to leapfrog Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) in the standings, with the Frenchman back at the circuit where he led laps on his premier class debut in 2017. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) makes it two Hondas in the top nine whilst the best of the Yamahas completes the top ten in Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP). Marini is a podium finisher at Lusail from P3 two years ago, whilst Miller’s best is an 8th from 2017 and comes off the back of a best of 2025 thus far with 5th in America.

TARGETTING THE TOP 10 OVERALL: battles aplenty right through the order

On the podium in two of our last three visits to Qatar, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) hopes Lusail rewards him again in 2025 as he targets a first rostrum of the season both for himself and KTM. He’s the first of a trio of KTMs scrapping for top ten honours in the standings overall, with Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Binder’s own teammate Pedro Acosta next up; all three enjoy happy memories from MotoGP’s only night Grand Prix of the year and will need them to get spurred on this weekend.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) and Quartararo’s teammate Alex Rins are making gains all the time and with just nine points splitting Binder and Rins, it’s a real fight to get into the top ten in the World Championship in Qatar.

IMPROVEMENTS AND MISFORTUNE: seeking redemption after COTA

A winner on his Yamaha debut in 2017 at Lusail, Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) seeks a continuation of his COTA pace, even if the end result didn’t reflect the outright potential and improvement. Memorably caught up in that grid chaos and then needing to get wheeled off at the restart, he still took points. Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was close to the top ten a week ago and aims to break into it at Qatar, whilst Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) was unfortunate not to bag a first top ten in the USA following a late crash. Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), meanwhile, continues on the sidelines as Augusto Fernandez steps in again, and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda LCR) continues gaining experience.

Racing under the lights is always special and our last stop before the European leg of 2025’s season promises to be a corker. With five different winners from the last five Qatar GPs and the last four all lining up on the grid, can we get someone else ascending to the top in the Middle East? Tune in this weekend for the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar!

For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com