Motorcycle Racing for the Uninformed

Are you a loved one who isn’t entirely sure what’s going on in Motorcycle racing? Or are you new to watching the sport but struggling to figure out what’s happening? Then this might be exactly what you need. When you’re done reading this, you should have a clearer idea of what’s what!

Motorcycle racing championships

Before we dive too deep, the first thing you need to know is that when it comes to motorcycles that race on tarmac, there are two top-tier international championships: World Superbikes and MotoGP.

So, let's jump into it.

What is MotoGP

MotoGP is considered by many to be the pinnacle of 2-wheeled motorsport. The motorcycles are prototype machines, which means that they are specially designed and developed by the manufacturers for racing and to complete a lap as quickly as possible. These motorcycles cannot be bought by the public (apart from certain collectors). Think of it as the Formula 1 of Motorcycle racing if that helps.

It is also split into three classes. Moto3 is the smallest class. The bikes are 250 cc, and there are only two manufacturers, Honda and KTM. Moto2 is the intermediate class. All motorcycles in the Moto2 class run the same Triumph 765 cc engine but have different chassis depending on the team. MotoGP is the ultimate, the pinnacle. 1000 cc engines and bespoke chassis from each manufacturer. These bikes can reach speeds of over 360 km/h.

MotoGP Teams

There are a variety of manufacturers and teams in MotoGP. Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda, and Yamaha all compete to be the best. Teams can be separated into two categories. Factory teams and Satellite teams. A factory team is run by the manufacturers themselves and usually receives extra backing from a title sponsor like Monster Energy or Red Bull. A satellite team works with a manufacturer to buy these prototypes and run them with an agreed level of support from the manufacturer. In some cases, these will be bikes from the year before.

Teams are generally structured the same way with two riders per team, but a few times a year, teams are allowed to enter one of their test riders into a GP as a way to help develop the bike in a race setting. These riders are called Wildcard riders. These riders will often also fill in for full-time riders if they are injured and can’t ride.

The MotoGP Weekend

Generally, GP weekends follow a set schedule.

The weekend starts on Thursday when riders and teams prep everything and take part in press events. On Friday, we get bikes on track for the first time, with each class getting two sessions. The second of these sessions will determine which qualifying session you will have to take part in.

On Saturday, each class will have another practice session. This session is usually used for riders to tweak and finalise setup before qualifying. Now, depending on how riders did on Friday afternoon, they will be split into two groups. The slower riders will have to take part in qualifying 1 and battle for a select number of spots in the second qualifying session, while the fastest riders from Friday gain direct access to the second qualifying session.

Finally, Saturday ends with a Sprint race for the MotoGP class. This race, as the name implies, is shorter than a full Grand Prix, and only the top 9 riders score points. The points awarded are also fewer than in a full-length race.

That brings us to Sunday. Sunday is race day for all three classes. It starts with a short warm-up session for the MotoGP riders. Each class then has a full-length race, starting with Moto3, then Moto2 and ending with MotoGP. This is the general order, but it can change for certain races. In these full-length races, the top 15 riders are awarded points, with the winner getting 25.

What is World Superbikes

World Superbikes differs from MotoGP in several ways. The biggest difference between these two championships is the machinery. While MotoGP uses Prototype motorcycles, World SBK uses production motorcycles (Motorcycles that you can buy from your local dealership) that have been modified within a strict set of regulations to make sure that the racing is fair.

Like MotoGP, World SBK is also split into classes, namely, World Supersport 300 (the small capacity class, WorldWCR (Women’s Circuit Racing Championship), World Supersport (Middleweight sport bikes), and finally, World Superbikes.

World Superbike Teams

Like MotoGP, World SBK also has Factory teams, but the other teams are generally called privateer teams, as they are privately owned and rely mainly on funding from private sponsors. The manufacturers that take part in World SBK are BMW (The current world champions), Ducati, Honda, Bimoto, Yamaha and Kawasaki. In order to make sure that the racing remains close, concessions are put in place, resulting in some bikes being slowed down, and others being allowed to be made faster.

A World Superbike Weekend

The World Superbike paddock runs somewhat differently from the MotoGP paddock. Friday consists of free practice sessions for all the classes and ends with a session known as Superpole for all but the Superbike class. Superpole is a qualifying session that determines where riders will start Race 1.

Saturday starts with one final practice session for the Superbike class. This is followed by a series of warm-up sessions for the smaller classes before the superbike riders do their Superpole session. Once they have qualified, racing action gets underway. The day ends with all four classes taking part in a full-length race.

Sunday starts with more warm-up sessions. The first race is a Superpole race for the Superbike class. This is a shortened race where fewer points are awarded, but it also determines the top-9 starting positions for their second full-length race.

After the Superpole race has finished, all the classes then have another full-length race. I think it’s fair to say that it’s a very busy weekend of motorcycle racing.

Who Should I Support?

I have been asked this question a few times, and the answer is simple: Support whoever you want. You can support a team or a rider; it doesn’t really matter. Many riders support a manufacturer that they have a sense of brand loyalty to, and people tend to support riders from their own country, as they do with most sports.

What’s the Best Way to Learn More About Motorcycle Racing?

The best way to learn more about two-wheeled motorsport is to watch it. It can be complicated, but by watching it, you’ll quickly learn the different terms and how things work, and you’ll figure out who you like or don’t like. Also, I would recommend watching all the classes because the racing is phenomenal.

Where can I Watch Motorcycle racing?

The easiest place to watch motorcycle racing is probably on the championships respective websites. There is usually a subscription system that will allow you to watch all the races live and watch them back if you miss anything! That being said, it’s usually broadcast live on TV, depending on where you live.

To make things even easier, here is a small glossary of terms you might hear while watching motorcycle racing and what they mean.

Rumble strips – Curbs which are on the outside of corners and used on corner exit to widen the track and get a speed advantage. In some cases, these curbs are raised to stop the riders from using them.

Apex – The Apex is the innermost point of the corner that riders attempt to touch to get the best exit out of a corner.

Grid – The grid is where the riders line up to start the race.

Slicks – These are a type of racing tyre used in dry conditions. They have no tread, and before the race starts, they are completely smooth.

Aero – Short for aerodynamics, this term refers to parts of the bike that change the airflow

Slipstream – Slipstreaming is when one rider follows another very closely in order to get into undisturbed air. As the bike and rider have to displace less air, this tends to increase top speed.

Highside – This is a type of crash where the rear tyre loses traction, resulting in the rider being thrown over the bike.

Braking marker – This is the point that riders choose when to brake.

Holeshot – When the race starts, the first rider to get through turn 1 gets the holeshot.

Flag to Flag – A flag-to-flag race is when conditions are poor. This might be because of rain or extreme heat. Either way, the tyres you start the race with might not be able to finish the race. In these cases, the riders can come in and change bikes (MotoGP) or change tyres (World SBK). Most importantly, the race is not stopped, and this only happens in the top classes.

There you have it, a basic intro to the most exciting form of motorsport on the planet. Hopefully, this has given you some insight into the sport that you will no doubt soon be obsessed with. Happy watching!