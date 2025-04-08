CHIGEE Launches AIO-6 on Kickstarter: Customizable 6-Inch Smart Display with 4G and Insta360 Integration.

CHIGEE, the smart riding tech pioneer, has officially launched the AIO-6 Smart Riding System on Kickstarter. Built for today’s motorcyclists, AIO-6 delivers a fully customizable solution with a 6-inch ultra-bright display, quick-release mounting options, built-in 4G connectivity, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 control, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—offering a safer, smarter, and more connected ride.

Key Features of the AIO-6:

6-Inch Ultra-Bright Display: The 2300-nit screen delivers double the brightness of its predecessor, with auto-adjusting light sensors and a glove-friendly UI. With wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, riders can access maps, music, calls, and messages right on the display.

The 2300-nit screen delivers double the brightness of its predecessor, with auto-adjusting light sensors and a glove-friendly UI. With wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, riders can access maps, music, calls, and messages right on the display. Quick-Release Mounting Options: Choose from CG Quick-Release, BMW Quick-Release, Crossbar, or Handlebar Mounts. Riders have the freedom to install it their way.

Choose from CG Quick-Release, BMW Quick-Release, Crossbar, or Handlebar Mounts. Riders have the freedom to install it their way. Built-in 4G Connectivity: The LTE version enables live tracking, crash alerts with SOS, and geofencing via the CHIGEE GO app. The standard MAX version includes all features except 4G.

The LTE version enables live tracking, crash alerts with SOS, and geofencing via the CHIGEE GO app. The standard MAX version includes all features except 4G. Optional Front and Rear Dashcams: Add 1080P cameras to record stabilized video with GPS data overlays such as speed and braking. Integrated TPMS and OBD display real-time tire and engine stats. During playback, riders can review behavior and improve safety.

Add 1080P cameras to record stabilized video with GPS data overlays such as speed and braking. Integrated TPMS and OBD display real-time tire and engine stats. During playback, riders can review behavior and improve safety. Blind Spot Detection (BSD): The AI-powered BSD system monitors rear blind zones and alerts riders to vehicles nearby with visual and audio warnings.

The AI-powered BSD system monitors rear blind zones and alerts riders to vehicles nearby with visual and audio warnings. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Integration: Once paired, riders can preview footage, start/stop recording, and take snapshots directly from the AIO-6 screen—no more blind filming or reaching for the camera.

Once paired, riders can preview footage, start/stop recording, and take snapshots directly from the AIO-6 screen—no more blind filming or reaching for the camera. IPX9K Durability: Designed for extreme environments, AIO-6 resists high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and is certified to IPX9K standards.

“Every feature in the AIO-6 is designed around real-world rider needs,” a CHIGEE spokesperson stated. “We reimagined what a motorcycle smart system should be, based on how riders actually ride, park, and live with their bikes.”

Early Kickstarter backers receive exclusive discounts with a lowest-price guarantee. Shipping follows order sequence. After the campaign, the AIO-6 returns to full retail price. Advertisement

Launch Date: April 5, 2025

Kickstarter Campaign Page

For more details and updates, please visit chigee.com or follow CHIGEE on Facebook and Instagram.

About CHIGEE

Founded in 2020, CHIGEE is a pioneer in smart motorcycle technology. Its name, inspired by the Chinese phrase for “riding technology,” reflects a mission to enhance safety, connectivity, and control through innovation.