CHIGEE Launches AIO-6 on Kickstarter: Customizable 6-Inch Smart Display with 4G and Insta360 Integration.
CHIGEE, the smart riding tech pioneer, has officially launched the AIO-6 Smart Riding System on Kickstarter. Built for today’s motorcyclists, AIO-6 delivers a fully customizable solution with a 6-inch ultra-bright display, quick-release mounting options, built-in 4G connectivity, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 control, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—offering a safer, smarter, and more connected ride.
Key Features of the AIO-6:
- 6-Inch Ultra-Bright Display: The 2300-nit screen delivers double the brightness of its predecessor, with auto-adjusting light sensors and a glove-friendly UI. With wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, riders can access maps, music, calls, and messages right on the display.
- Quick-Release Mounting Options: Choose from CG Quick-Release, BMW Quick-Release, Crossbar, or Handlebar Mounts. Riders have the freedom to install it their way.
- Built-in 4G Connectivity: The LTE version enables live tracking, crash alerts with SOS, and geofencing via the CHIGEE GO app. The standard MAX version includes all features except 4G.
- Optional Front and Rear Dashcams: Add 1080P cameras to record stabilized video with GPS data overlays such as speed and braking. Integrated TPMS and OBD display real-time tire and engine stats. During playback, riders can review behavior and improve safety.
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD): The AI-powered BSD system monitors rear blind zones and alerts riders to vehicles nearby with visual and audio warnings.
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Integration: Once paired, riders can preview footage, start/stop recording, and take snapshots directly from the AIO-6 screen—no more blind filming or reaching for the camera.
- IPX9K Durability: Designed for extreme environments, AIO-6 resists high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and is certified to IPX9K standards.
“Every feature in the AIO-6 is designed around real-world rider needs,” a CHIGEE spokesperson stated. “We reimagined what a motorcycle smart system should be, based on how riders actually ride, park, and live with their bikes.”
Early Kickstarter backers receive exclusive discounts with a lowest-price guarantee. Shipping follows order sequence. After the campaign, the AIO-6 returns to full retail price.
Launch Date: April 5, 2025
For more details and updates, please visit chigee.com or follow CHIGEE on Facebook and Instagram.
About CHIGEE
Founded in 2020, CHIGEE is a pioneer in smart motorcycle technology. Its name, inspired by the Chinese phrase for “riding technology,” reflects a mission to enhance safety, connectivity, and control through innovation.