Alpinestars Presents its Spring 2025 Racing and Sports Collection

From advanced leather suits to high-performance jackets, gloves, and boots, Alpinestars Spring 2025 Racing Sports Collection redefines the riding experience with the latest in materials technologies and advanced rider-focused designs.

GP PLUS V4 LEATHER SUITS: ENGINEERED FOR THE PURSUIT OF SPEED

The GP Plus V4 Sprint 1PC Leather Suit is built with Flex Plus bovine leather and Alpinestars Composite Stretch Plus material for unmatched mobility and comfort, incorporating Matryx® and PLASMA technologies for enhanced breathability, abrasion resistance and superior levels of protection – this suit sets a new standard for performance.

DUSK LEATHER JACKETS: STREET-READY PROTECTION WITH TIMELESS STYLE

Crafted for genuine comfort and sculpted for speed and aerodynamics, the Dusk & Stella Leather Jackets and the Dusk Airflow Jacket feature the latest generation of Alpinestars Nucleon PLASMA technology for advanced impact protection.

RACING SPORT TEXTILE JACKETS: PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN COMFORT FOR EVERY RIDE

The Spring 2025 range introduces a dynamic selection of textile jackets and technical riding hoodies, engineered for superior climate control, versatilty, and protection.

The modular 2-in-1 T-Stunt Air Jacket delivers unmatched adaptability, easily transforming from a full-coverage jacket to an ultra-breathable airflow jacket as temperatures rise.

Designed for optimal ventilation and unrestricted mobility, the Viper Air V4 Jacket features extra-large tech mesh panels to maximize airflow.

The T-SPS Air v2 and Stella T-SPS Air v2 Jackets offer all-weather versatility, making them the ideal choice for warm-weather riding.

For urban riding and commuting the new range of Chrome Sport v2 Hoodies combine modern athletic styling with advanced impact protection for unrivalled comfort and mobility for the city streets.

RACING GLOVES: ADVANCED PROTECTION ON AND OFF THE TRACK

The GP Plus R v3 Gloves deliver elite-level protection and pre-curved ergonomic design, featuring new knuckle protectors and a full leather palm and top hand for superior abrasion resistance, grip, and control. While the long-cuff SP-3 Gloves are packed with race-inspired performance features for exceptional durability and abrasion resistance. The all-new SP-X series Gloves introduce a split knuckle design for added protection and ergonomic comfort.

SMX-6 V3 BOOTS: TRACK-INSPIRED, ROAD-READY

Built for high-speed riding, the SMX-6 V3 Boots feature a newly designed upper for improved flexibility and ergonomic fit. The all-new sport sole delivers the perfect balance of grip and walking comfort, making them ideal for both the track and everyday riding.

SUPERTECH R BOOTS: MOTOGP™-GRADE PERFORMANCE FOR TRACK AND ROAD

The Supertech R Boots set the benchmark for high-performance protective footwear, born from Alpinestars’ comprehensive research and real-world testing with MotoGP™ and World Superbike champions. The inner bootie offers enhanced impact protection, while the compound rubber sole provides superior grip on the pegs, making these boots the definitive choice for riders seeking peak performance and comfort both on and off the track.

The Spring 2025 Racing and Sports Collection is built for riders who appreciate cutting-edge innovation, race-proven protection, and performance-driven design—empowering them to push the limits with confidence.

