1000 and counting: Le Mans to host 1000th Grand Prix

The 1000th Grand Prix in the more than 70-year history of the sport is set to take place at the classic circuit in Sarthe.

The 2023 SHARK Grand Prix de France will have a special place in MotoGP™ history, with classic Le Mans set to host the 1000th Grand Prix! The incredible milestone will take place at a fittingly fabled venue for the motorsport faithful, and one that saw over 110,000 fans pack into the grandstands on MotoGP™ race day in 2022.

Le Mans has hosted 35 Grands Prix and was first used in 1969 before MotoGP™ returned to the track full time from 2000. The 1000th Grand Prix will be another milestone to remember at the classic venue, and the event will also mark another occasion as the 30th organised by local promoter PHA Claude Michy. After the French GP was also voted Best Grand Prix of 2022, the stage is set for a glorious return to Le Mans next season as MotoGP™ prepares to keep making history with the 1000th Grand Prix.

The very first Grand Prix took place in June 1949, the first of six events in the sport’s inaugural season. Since, MotoGP™ has grown into a truly global competition, with a 21-race calendar spanning five continents in 2023. Over MotoGP™’s more than 70-year history, 125 different World Champions have been crowned in the solo classes, representing a total of 20 different nations. The sport has competed in 29 countries, and 73 venues have hosted premier class races – with two more of each set to be added in 2023!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com